Congressional report faults FDA and Biogen for Alzheimer’s drug approval, rollout

The report also faulted the Cambridge-based drugmaker for its “aggressive launch plans” despite concerns over the “efficacy, safety, and affordability” of the treatment.

An 18-month congressional investigation found significant problems with the approval process the Food and Drug Administration undertook with an Alzheimer’s drug developed by Biogen, calling it “highly atypical” and deviating from “guidance and procedures in significant respects,” according to a report released Thursday.

The report criticized Biogen for setting the price of the drug, Aduhelm, at $56,000 a year, “despite a lack of demonstrated clinical benefit in a broad patient population.” Medicare — which the report said Biogen knew would shoulder most of the expense of the drug — dramatically limited access to the drug earlier this year.

Biogen is currently awaiting FDA approval for a new Alzheimer’s drug made with its Japanese partner, Eisai. Lecanemab, which showed “moderately less” cognitive decline in a late-stage clinical trial, could be approved as early as January.

