Congressional report faults FDA and Biogen for Alzheimer’s drug approval, rollout

By Dana Gerber Globe Staff,Updated December 29, 2022, 30 minutes ago
Aduhelm, Biogen's controversial drug for early Alzheimer's disease, is seen at Butler Hospital, one of the clinical research sites, on June 16, 2021.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

An 18-month congressional investigation found significant problems with the approval process the Food and Drug Administration undertook with an Alzheimer’s drug developed by Biogen, calling it “highly atypical” and deviating from “guidance and procedures in significant respects,” according to a report released Thursday.

The report also faulted the Cambridge-based drugmaker for its “aggressive launch plans” despite concerns over the “efficacy, safety, and affordability” of the treatment.

The report criticized Biogen for setting the price of the drug, Aduhelm, at $56,000 a year, “despite a lack of demonstrated clinical benefit in a broad patient population.” Medicare — which the report said Biogen knew would shoulder most of the expense of the drug — dramatically limited access to the drug earlier this year.

Biogen is currently awaiting FDA approval for a new Alzheimer’s drug made with its Japanese partner, Eisai. Lecanemab, which showed “moderately less” cognitive decline in a late-stage clinical trial, could be approved as early as January.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.

