Highlights — and lowlights — of the year in tech

How does a man get to be worth $45 billion? If you’re Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, you start by being worth $126 billion. Then you lose $81 billion of your net worth in 2022, as your company’s shares fall by nearly 66 percent.

For all things tech and digital, 2022 has been a lively year, with far too many headline-snatching stories to sum up in just a few paragraphs. But here’s a quick survey of the stuff that really mattered in the year gone by.

It’s been that kind of year for Meta, and for tech companies big and small. A pandemic-driven boom in demand for high-tech products and services has faded, helped along by expectations of a global economic slowdown and an ongoing surge in inflation that’s drained the disposable income from millions of households.

Advertisement

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk, once the world’s richest man, has lost $132 billion, nearly half his net worth, as investors dump shares of Tesla. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has lost about $84 billion, as his company’s shares have lost half their value. And Microsoft’s Bill Gates got off easy, losing only about $29 billion as Microsoft stock declined in the face of slumping personal computer sales.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

But the real victims of the tech slump are the frontline workers who’ve been hit with massive layoffs. The job-tracking site Layoffs.fyi estimates that 146,000 tech workers have been laid off so far this year. (Meta has announced 11,000 job cuts, Amazon 10,000, Twitter about 3,700.) Some of the cuts will affect Greater Boston, where the companies have substantial operations. But local firms have also swung the ax, including home furnishings retailer Wayfair, which has eliminated about 900 jobs.

The crypto calamity

This time last year, familiar faces like Tom Brady and Matt Damon were all over our TV screens, urging us to plunge our life savings into bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. They might have been better off doing MyPillow ads, as demand for these computer-generated currencies collapsed in 2022.

Advertisement

Bitcoin, which hit an all-time high value of just under $69,000 last November, now trades at less than $17,000, a loss of 76 percent. But the fall began last December, when inflation fears led investors to seek out more stable havens for their money.

Then in May, the popular “stablecoin” Terra, which was always supposed to have a fixed value of one US dollar, fell to 30 cents when the Luna cryptocoin that supported the currency plunged in value. The Terra-Luna crisis cost investors $40 billion.

Within months, major crypto brokerages like Celsius and Voyager Digital had filed for bankruptcy as investors clamored to cash out.

And then came FTX, the exchange whose founder Sam Bankman-Fried had been compared to legendary banker JP Morgan. Once valued at $32 billion, FTX filed for bankruptcy in November, and Bankman-Fried now faces federal charges alleging that he spent his clients’ investments to prop up his own hedge fund company. The executive brought in to unwind the mess says that the company frittered away $8 billion of other people’s money.

But crypto has crashed before, only to rise again.

Twitter-Tesla troubles

Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter roiled the social media business, as the mercurial tech titan slashed the company payroll and cut back on content moderation policies that he equated with censorship of free speech.

Advertisement

Frightened advertisers fled, afraid that Twitter would become a haven for hate speech and political extremism. Tech industry experts warned that Musk’s layoffs would gut the company’s engineering teams and possibly send Twitter into a death spiral as critical systems began to malfunction. Indeed, users worldwide reported a major breakdown of the network on Wednesday, though Twitter later recovered.

At the same time, Musk has worked with independent journalists to publish “The Twitter Files,” internal documents that suggest — but don’t prove — that US government agencies pressured Twitter to censor controversial news stories.

Fears that Musk is neglecting his Tesla electric car business to focus on Twitter, combined with slipping demand for Tesla vehicles in China, have spooked investors. Tesla’s stock has lost over 40 percent of its value in December.

But Musk seems unconcerned, telling employees in a Wednesday e-mail that “long-term, I believe very much that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth!”

Artificial intelligence gets real

Computers capable of human-like decision-making gave us quite a few surprises in 2022.

Remember last July, when Google engineer Blake Lemoine was fired for saying that the company’s latest AI system was in fact a sentient, thinking being? It may have seemed ridiculous at the time. But later that month, research company OpenAI unveiled DALL-E, an AI system that can produce sophisticated works of visual art on demand, based simply on a written description. The system can simulate the style of the world’s greatest painters, or produce crisp, accurate images that might have been shot with a camera.

Advertisement

OpenAI’s next revelation, ChatGPT, was even more startling. ChatGPT generates prose or poetry on any conceivable subject. Ask it for a 500-word essay on why the US should build a wall on its southern border and you’ll get a response worthy of Fox News. But ChatGPT will argue the other side with equal eloquence. And it’s so good at answering complex questions that executives at Google are racing to match it.

On the creepy side, scientists revealed an AI system that could identify a person’s race by looking at his X-rays, something no human can do. Weirder yet, the scientists have no idea how the computer does it.

How do AI systems know what they know? An AI that can answer this question will be the biggest breakthrough of all.





Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.