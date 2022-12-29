At its Charlestown design lab, Converse is putting reuse on full display

The Converse Concept Creation Center (or C4, as they like to call it) is, on a normal day, a hub of invention and design. This is where the team behind the footwear giant dreams up new ideas for its sneakers — there is a rack dripping with multicolored laces, stencils for each component of a classic Chuck Taylor, and a room full of 3-D printers to fulfill just about any footwear fantasy.

If the Converse flagship store in Lovejoy Wharf is a candy shop, then about a mile away, tucked inside Schrafft’s City Center in Charlestown, is Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

A wall of thread for embroidery at the Converse Concept Creation Center in Charlestown. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

But on a recent tour of the lab and design workshop, the focus wasn’t on the new so much as the old.

The centenarian brand — which moved to its current Boston location in 2015 and is part of the city’s sizable footwear ecosystem — is using its holiday line to show off its latest design practices, which aim to breathe new life into used materials as part of a push toward sustainability.

Manufacturing in the fashion industry has long been acknowledged as environmentally taxing, with many materials, such as polyester, derived from oil, and large swaths of discarded items ending up in landfills. With this in mind, Converse began tinkering with a simple question, said Brandon Avery, vice president of global innovation: “Can we use the waste around us in different ways, as a starting point?”

One of these practices, “upcycling,” has been in Converse’s repertoire since 2019, when the brand first partnered with with United Kingdom vintage clothing retailer Beyond Retro to transform preworn garments into shoes. These limited-edition collections trade the traditional canvas of Chuck Taylors for salvaged textiles such as denim, Hawaiian shirts, and flannel. (Some other experiments on display at C4? Dryer lint, Carhartt workwear, and a Boston Globe newspaper delivery bag.)

A red-and-black velvet Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top, made from the upcycling process. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

This holiday season, the classic Chuck Taylor is available in a crushed black-and-red velvet, with Beyond Retro salvaging about 820 pounds of the material to bring the collection to life. Part of the appeal to consumers, said Avery, is the understanding that “this product had a life prior to becoming a piece of footwear,” similar to the appeal of finding a one-of-a-kind gem while thrift shopping.

“Upcycling 100 years ago, it’s about taking the curtains down and making [them into] Susie’s prom dress,” said Steven Bethell, founder of Beyond Retro. “But to do it at scale, and to do it to a standard that Converse would require,” there are more variables to consider, he said. Beyond Retro does the sourcing, sorting, cleaning, and cutting, then ships the fabric off for a factory to turn it into shoes.

“The circular economy is a collaborative economy,” said Bethell.

Converse’s other experiments have to do with rubber and cloth waste created during manufacturing. In a process dubbed “max grind,” rubber scraps are ground down into powder-sized particles to be remolded into the outsoles of shoes such as the Chuck 70 AT-CX Counter Climate. (Nike, the parent company of Converse, uses a similar process, called Nike Grind.)

Another strategy, “scrap punch,” takes cloth scraps, blends them into a fluff, and needle-punches it into a mottled felt. Voila — a new shoe upper.

A look at a Converse shoe that uses the "max grind" process, which turns rubber scraps into powder-sized particles that can then be re-molded into outsoles. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

A look at a Converse shoe that uses the "scrap punch" process, which turns cloth waste into mottled felt that can be repurposed as a shoe upper. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

But sustainability isn’t the only factor Converse considers in all this — trends matter, too. When deciding what fabrics to use for its upcycled collections, for instance, there are questions of volume and consistency (used denim, for instance, is plentiful and uniform), but also, Avery said, of “unique storytelling and style.”

More and more, he said, the brand is looking to highlight “the imperfections in a garment that was thrown away” instead of trying to make every pair look the same.

The long-term goal, he said, would be to give buyers a way to turn in an old garment and get back a pair of custom sneakers. (During this tour, a Globe reporter got a chance to do just that, handing over an ill-fitting pair of orange H&M slacks with the promise that in several weeks they would be reborn as a pair of kicks.) While that’s not currently possible on a large scale, said Avery, the Charlestown lab continues to experiment.

“Whether it’s creating new materials, new products, or new processes, we’re always trying to think about more sustainable ways of doing it,” he said. “I think the first step for us is exploring and figuring out what is possible.”

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.