Nearly 2,000 Mass. employers benefited from Baker administration’s HireNow program

It sounded like a godsend to many small-business owners. But it didn’t go smoothly, at least not initially. The program was swamped with requests. Employers collectively asked for more than $100 million, or double what was in the program, representing more than 23,000 applications, from nearly 2,800 employers. The administration ended up doling out $50 million on a first-come, first-serve basis from the state’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds; Governor Charlie Baker asked for another $25 million from the Legislature to help meet the demand, but that request didn’t go anywhere.

Nearly 2,000 employers have been helped by HireNow grants since its launch in March, according to newly released data. The administration created the program in response to employers’ struggles to fill open positions: HireNow provided $4,000 grants for each new hire, to help with job training or recruitment.

Now that the last few grants are heading out the door, the Baker administration is declaring its unusual HireNow program a success.

As a result, many small-business owners were frustrated in the summer when they learned the money had run out. Some only got a few of their requests fulfilled; others didn’t get any. And some said they received incomplete or incorrect information from the people running the program.

But the administration now points to how many people — 11,064 so far, across 1,940 employers — were hired through the program, in such a short period of time. (A few applications are still pending, while technical issues get resolved.) While many of these people probably would have been hired anyway, state officials say the money made the process much easier for employers. Workers needed to stick around for at least 60 days to be eligible, and earn no more than the equivalent of $85,000 a year.

“For a very new program, not done before, from March until now, over 11,000 people gained employment and employers were able to help meet their workforce shortage needs,” Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said in an interview. “Had we had the additional $25 million from the Legislature, we clearly could have processed more individuals through this program.”

Holyoke Medical Center, one of the top grant recipients.

There had been some concern that huge for-profit employers such as Amazon would be the top users. That turned out not to be the case. Only one employer, Complete Staffing Solutions, received the maximum amount of $400,000, or 100 grants. PPC Event Services, a company that rents tents and other items for events, was second, with $360,000. The rest of the program’s top 10 recipients were health care providers (such as Southcoast Health and Holyoke Medical Center), nonprofit human services providers (such as the May Institute and Vinfen), or staffing firms (such as Expert Staffing Partners and Talenique).

Among the beneficiaries was Gándara Center, a Springfield-based nonprofit health care provider with numerous locations across the state.

Gándara submitted applications for 140 new hires, officials there said, but only received 20 grants; the $80,000 went to hiring bonuses for direct care workers and to a recruitment campaign. Some new hires were deemed ineligible, but for many others, the money had simply run out.

However, the management at Gándara doesn’t seem disappointed.

“We just took it from the perspective that anything we get would be a plus,” said Ana Malave-Ortiz, vice president of human resources. “It was extremely helpful during that time. ... The market became very competitive. We were all just trying to attract the same group of people.”

The program helped Bertolino Foods, a meat processing plant in Peabody that employs nearly 180 people, pay for training webinars as well as radio spots to advertise open positions, HR generalist Yesenia Bueno said. The company received grants for 26 hires, for a total of $104,000, although the money ran out before another half-dozen grant requests could be fulfilled.

“Of course, we would like to have had more funds, but in general, it was easy to process,” Bueno said.

Not everyone raved about the program. Greg Reibman, president of the Charles River Regional Chamber, remains skeptical. Some small-business owners were led to believe they were getting more money than they ended up receiving, he said, or could not get through to the right people to get questions answered.

“This one left, from my perspective, many more businesses frustrated and upset than felt like they were helped by this,” Reibman said. “They had the right idea, to help employers hire. That was their number one challenge at the time. Maybe there wasn’t any one good way to do that.”

One big benefit for employers: The administration intended the grants to be flexible. The most popular use was for on-the-job training (24 percent), followed by increasing compensation (20 percent), advertising and recruiting (19 percent), and funding hiring bonuses (18 percent).

State officials say more than 6,000 applications were denied or withdrawn. The top reasons for denial were that workers were hired before the program’s March 23 launch or they did not stay for the minimum of 60 days.

Polito left the door open for the program’s return, if incoming governor Maura Healey’s administration is so inclined. (Baker and Polito leave office next week.)

“If this next administration wanted to plug more dollars into a proven program, it would be a good reason to do it again,” Polito said. “There was still clearly more appetite for onboarding new workers.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.