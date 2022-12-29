Tax credits for electric vehicles are about to get confusing

The Biden administration on Thursday put out a new list of cars that will qualify for the credits. That list, which included models from Chrysler, Ford, Jeep, Lincoln, Nissan, and Rivian, is not complete, and the Treasury Department said that it would be added to “over the coming days and weeks.”

A law that takes effect Jan. 1 will both expand and scramble the list of vehicles that qualify for federal tax credits of up to $7,500 in ways that officials and carmakers are still trying to sort out.

Next year could be confusing for anyone shopping for an electric car.

While they were not included in the list, models from Tesla and General Motors, which had exceeded a cap on the number of cars that could collect subsidies under an older law, are expected to be eligible again in January because the new law, the Inflation Reduction Act, abolishes the cap. But imported cars that qualified under the old law will no longer be eligible; these include vehicles made by brands like Hyundai and Kia.

Even when the list published Thursday is complete, it might be good for only three months or so because officials plan to implement other parts of the law in March. That is when the Biden administration plans to put in place new rules intended to force carmakers to buy batteries and raw materials from suppliers in the United States and its trade allies. Very few if any electric cars might qualify right away after those rules go into effect, auto experts said.

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Biden in August, was designed to promote battery-powered vehicles while providing incentives for companies to make them in North America. It is also designed to exclude rivals like China and Russia from the supply chain.

But the details of how to apply those principles were left to the Treasury, which has had only four months to work through scores of brain-numbing technical details not fully addressed in the legislation.

For example, to qualify for credits, at least 40 percent of the minerals in a vehicle’s battery, measured by their value, must come from the United States or a trade ally. The quota rises in steps to 80 percent in 2027. But it is devilishly difficult to track the origin of raw materials. And the law didn’t specify which countries should be considered trade allies.

A preliminary list issued by the Treasury Thursday includes countries like Chile, Nicaragua, and Singapore because they have trade agreements with the United States. But it excludes the European Union, with which the United States does not have a trade pact. (Officials left open the possibility that countries could be added to the list later.)

Federal regulators face a dilemma. If they interpret the law too strictly, carmakers may not even try to qualify for the credits. If they interpret the law too liberally, it might not achieve one of its key aims: to compel carmakers to create jobs in the United States and pivot supply chains away from China or other geopolitical adversaries.

China dominates the processing of battery raw materials like lithium and graphite, and it controls mines in the Congo, the source of most of the world’s cobalt, an essential battery ingredient.

Since August, only cars assembled in the United States, Canada, or Mexico have been eligible for the full credit of $7,500. On Jan. 1, the law abolishes a limit of 200,000 vehicles per manufacturer under an older law.

After March, or whenever the Treasury Department decides how to implement the limitations on imported battery minerals and battery components, the rules will get a lot tougher. It’s possible that no vehicles will qualify immediately.

In other words, car buyers might have a brief window of time — from January to March — to collect the full credit. Then they will have to wait months or years for mines to begin producing ore in friendly countries, refineries to be built, and domestic battery assembly lines to start rolling, analysts say.

It is considered unlikely that Congress will revise the law, given that Republicans will soon control the House. Even with Democratic control of both houses, the Inflation Reduction Act passed only after the Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, made major concessions to Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, who had initially joined Republicans in opposing it.

But it appears that the Treasury will try to give carmakers and buyers a break by interpreting the law flexibly. For example, a battery component that is assembled in the United States, Canada, or Mexico will probably pass muster even if it is made from imported parts, the Treasury Department said Wednesday in a preliminary report.

Some aspects of the law are fairly clear. Well-heeled car buyers — defined as anyone whose modified adjusted gross income on their tax returns is $150,000 for individuals and $300,000 for couples — won’t be able to claim credits.

Sport utility vehicles, vans, and pickups are eligible for credits only if the manufacturer’s suggested list price is less than $80,000. For sedans and other vehicles, the price cap is $55,000. For plug-in hybrids, the size of the tax credit depends on battery size.

That means pricey electric vehicles from companies like Mercedes-Benz and Lucid will probably not qualify even though they are made in the United States. Either their sticker prices are too high, or their customers are too rich.

How to classify vehicles is another issue. Officials are likely to define an SUV more narrowly than carmakers’ marketing departments do.