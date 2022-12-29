Applications for US unemployment aid rose slightly last week

WASHINGTON — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits rose only slightly last week with the labor market remaining strong despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy and hiring.

Applications for unemployment aid for the week ending Dec. 24 climbed 9,000 to 225,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of applications, which smooths out some of the week-to-week swings, slipped just 250 to 221,000.

In Massachusetts, about 11,308 individuals filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, up 2,353 from the week prior, according to estimates from the Labor Department.