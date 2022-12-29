Classic films at Coolidge, cowhand culture in Canada, and culinary tours in Spain

The Coolidge Corner Theatre launches its Big Screen Classics series this month with top films from the past 25 years, starting with the black comedy “In Bruges” (starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) on Jan. 9. The series continues with the 1975 masterpiece “Jeanne Dielman” (named the Greatest Film of All Time by an international film critics’ poll in “Sight and Sound” magazine) on Jan. 30; the 1996 travel-themed love tale “Before Sunrise” (Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke) Feb. 14; the 1991 surfer film “Point Break” (Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze) on Feb. 20; and “The Lord of the Rings Trilogy,” an Academy Award-winning epic set in the fictional world of Middle Earth, on March 12. All screenings take place at 7 p.m., except for the trilogy, which runs 11 a.m.-11 p.m. with intermissions in between shows. Tickets: $13.25/$16.25 members/non-members for all films except “The Lord of the Rings Trilogy,” $30/$33. www.coolidge.org .

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

THERE

Advertisement

Celebrate snow and cowhand culture

See elaborate snow sculptures, enjoy fat bike trails and curling rinks, and watch teams of horses and riders skijor through Banff during the Canadian town’s free SnowDays event, Jan. 18-29. Artists will turn 30-cubic-meter blocks of snow into sculptures with winter and mountain-culture themes — see those sculptures on display along Banff Avenue. Head to Play Zone at Banff High School Wednesdays through Sundays during SnowDays where you’ll find three sledding hills, a fat bike track, and inflatable curling rinks. Also, don’t miss the skijoring on Jan. 28, when 16 teams of riders (on skis or snowboards) and their horses dash along a straight track in downtown Banff — at up to 30 miles per hour — competing for top honors in Roman riding, trick riding, and stunt skiing/boarding. www.banfflakelouise.com/events/snowdays.

New hands-on culinary tours

If you love travel and food, check out EF Go Ahead Tours’ new food and wine education-based trips to Spain and Portugal. The company, known for immersive trips with a strong cultural bent, has expanded on its partnership with America’s Test Kitchen to offer more hands-on, culinary-based travel experiences. It will offer a new series of tours that take travelers into the kitchens of locals in Portugal (from the rolling vineyards of the Douro Valley to Lisbon) and Spain (from the Catalan and Basque regions in northern Spain to Barcelona). The 12-day Portugal trip includes four cooking classes, a cheesemaking class, four wine tastings, and six food tastings — plus a chance to go grape stomping. On the 12-day Spain trip, find out why San Sebastian has the most Michelin-starred restaurants in the world, take cooking classes amid Gaudi’s world-famous architecture, and enjoy shopping for ingredients in local markets. Spain trip departs April 21 (rates start at $4,249); Portugal tour departs Sept. 14 (starting at $4,219). Prices based on double occupancy; flights not included. www.goaheadtours.com.

Advertisement

When you head out on your next snowmobile adventure, pack along Backcountry Access’s new Dozer 2H-S shovel, which comes with a built-in saw that’s perfect for clearing away branches or downed trees in your path. Handout

EVERYWHERE

A multi-purpose backcountry tool

When you head out on your next snowmobile adventure, pack along Backcountry Access’s new Dozer 2H-S shovel, which comes with a built-in saw that’s perfect for clearing away branches or downed trees in your path. The Dozer 2H-S has a mid-size blade for scooping snow and can convert from a traditional to hoe-style shovel for versatility. It also has a telescoping shaft with concave sides that make the shaft lighter and stronger, and a comfortable T-shaped handle. A 14.6-inch wood saw with a 9-inch stainless-steel blade stows inside the shaft; pull out the saw, flip it around, and attach it to the bottom of the shaft (once the shovel’s blade is removed), giving you a bayonet-style saw with a long handle that provides more leverage when cutting through tree limbs. This durable, multiuse shovel also works great on snowshoe, backcountry ski, and winter camping adventures, and meets the requirements to serve as an avalanche shovel for rescues. $99.95. backcountryaccess.com.

Advertisement

Keep the spray from slushy, mucky roads at bay with Portland Design Works’ front and rear Origami Fenders. Handout

Protective gear for winter biking

Keep the spray from slushy, mucky roads at bay with Portland Design Works’ (PDW) front and rear Origami Fenders. Each fender, made of flexible polypropylene, attaches to its respective mount with just four snaps — quick and easy — and then packs up flat when you’re not using it. The rear fender mount secures to your seat post with a clamp and an adjustable strap, while the front mount attaches to your bike’s down tube with two adjustable rubber straps. These clever fenders provide good wet-weather coverage for wheels up to 2.5 inches (or larger, though with less effective coverage). During the winter months, keep grit and rain out of your frame with PDW’s Zit Bitz, decorative bolts that screw into unused holes for racks and water bottle cages. Choose from bolts with emoji faces, hand signals, and other fun designs. $16/$21 front/rear fender; $15 package of four frame bolts. ridepdw.com.

KARI BODNARCHUK

Advertisement

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.