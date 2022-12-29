Season’s greetings from the river

Caroling and sing-alongs? You bet your hot-buttered rum. Holiday décor? And then some. This 420-foot boat is lavished with seasonal finery worthy of Martha Stewart. If that isn’t Christmas-y enough for you, head to the Ladies’ Parlor and indulge in some holiday crafting. Even in 2022, the parlor is a gals-only zone (men must get permission from every lady present to enter). For gentlemen, the Card Room offers a dignified take on the Man Cave. Because that’s how they rolled in the glory days of steamboating.

To those who celebrate the holiday: Merry Christmas! And for those pining away for those gingerbread-scented, jingle bell-tinkling Christmases gone by, may we suggest the perfect portal to the past — a voyage on the American Queen, the largest, grandest steamboat ever built. This vintage Victorian vessel will transport you to Christmases ‘way past, circa late 1800s, via the Lower Mississippi River.

We boarded the 417-passenger paddlewheel steamboat in the port of New Orleans in mid-December. Our seven-night cruise traveled up the Lower Mississippi River to Memphis, passing through ports that included Natchez and Vicksburg, Miss.. Pre-cruise, we spent an extra day in NOLA, eating beignets and doing some last-minute Christmas shopping. (Which is why our family and friends all got carnival masks and pralines this year.)

“This boat and route really appeal to people who love Early Americana. This vessel encapsulates that time period and way of life,” says associate hotel director Anthony Lapertosa. “You feel like Mark Twain himself could be sitting in the room.”

Although it was launched in 1995, and christened with a giant bottle of Tabasco sauce(!), the American Queen replicates steamboats of yore, featuring tall stacks with filigree trim and a 50-ton red-painted steel paddlewheel in the stern. Entering the vessel, we were greeted with brass band music from the Steamboat Syncopators, the American Queen’s house band. And there’s a calliope with 37 whistles, providing the appropriate retro soundtrack.

It’s a sparkly scene at The Towers in Vicksburg, a private home filled with a museum’s worth of costume jewelry and collectibles. Diane Bair

America’s watery highway

Admittedly, we knew very little about the Mighty Mississippi prior to this trip. This failing was remedied by the on-board “Riverlorian” (river historian), Frank Rivera, who gave daily chats on river lore. Among the fun facts: With headwaters in Lake Itasca, Minn., the Mississippi runs 2,350 miles to Louisiana. It’s 11 miles wide at its widest point, and reaches a depth of 200 feet. The distance from New Orleans to Memphis is about 640 miles.

You won’t see pleasure boats on the Lower Mississippi — down here, currents create dangerous riptides. The Upper Mississippi has 27 locks and dams, but there are none on the lower river, which begins just outside of St. Louis, Mo. What you will see are levees, tall mounds of earth designed to keep floodwaters at bay. Currently, the Mississippi River is at historically low levels; it’s typically at its highest in March due to snowmelt.

In the engine room on Deck 2, guests can watch Captain Bert Suarez and crew in action. There’s a large ship’s wheel but it’s just for show; steering is done by paddle sticks these days. The paddle wheel is a genuine steam engine but it also uses diesel fuel on a 60/40 basis.

Guest cabins are comfortable and maintain the Steamboat Gothic design of the boat, with flocked wallpaper, Tiffany-style lamps, and antique cabinets. Modern touches include Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs. There are also elevators, a small gym, and a spa.

Go for the gumbo

Another old-school feature: Set dining times for dinner — 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. nightly. You’re expected to sit at your assigned table each night. Those traveling in a group can sit with their buds; those traveling in couples may be seated with strangers. After a night or two, you quickly make friends. (Or it’ll be a long, awkward week.) We lucked out with a lively group at our six-top, including a guy from Illinois who ordered the same thing — lobster tails — every night. Yes, they let you do that. Plus, adult beverages are included, except for top-shelf liquor. One of the best things we discovered: a working vintage popcorn machine.

Overall, the food is homey and tasty, if not haute cuisine, with some vegetarian and gluten-free choices. The best options, unsurprisingly, are Southern classics such as shrimp and grits and gumbo. On our cruise, chef and cookbook author Regina Charbonneau gave a culinary demonstration featuring Sazerac cocktails and pasta with butternut squash. Famous for her biscuits, Chef Charbonneau helped create the menus for all of the American Queen vessels.

One of the highlights of a trip on the Lower Mississippi River is the port of New Orleans. The food, music, and shopping are fantastic. Who can’t use a Mardi Gras mask? Diane Bair

So, what’s a typical day like on an American Queen cruise? There’s breakfast on the Front Porch (there’s indoor seating too) or in your room, followed by an excursion in port. Hop On/Hop Off bus tours are included in the cruise fare, a nice touch that encourages exploration. Admission to most mansions and museums en route are free to steamboat guests. Museums along the way highlight the Civil War, river topics, and the birth of the Blues on the Mississippi Delta.

Some “premium experiences” are offered for an extra fee. Among them is a visit to the battlefield at Vicksburg, a Cajun swamp tour, and other active excursions. In Memphis, you can take a music-themed coach tour to famous Beale Street with musicians onboard, or an Elvis-themed jaunt to same.

Move over, Mariah

There’s no such thing as too much glitz at Christmas, so we sprung for a visit to The Towers, a private home, for the “A Jeweled Christmas in Natchez” tour. The hosts, costume jewelry and antiques collector Ginger Hyland and husband James, have filled this stately manor with 100 Christmas trees, dripping with thousands of eye-popping faux gems and jewels. This wildly over-the-top collection includes a sequined dress worn by Betty White and Rhett Butler’s cigar box from “Gone with the Wind.” Move over, Mariah — we found the Real Queen of Christmas. Pure fabulousness. “It’s a bit like visiting an eccentric aunt’s place,” said one tour guest. There was champagne and cookies, and a holiday sing-along led by Ginger. If this doesn’t put you into the holiday spirit, nothing will.

Aboard the boat, there’s live music in the lounges. The boat’s entertainment ensemble and guest artists (we loved jazz and blues singer Michaelyn Oby) perform nightly in the two-story, opera house-style Grand Saloon. There’s holiday music, of course, and rousing renditions of “Rolling on the River,” “Proud Mary,” and other river-centric offerings. Like most river trips, this one draws an older crowd, who aren’t too cool (or attached to their phones) to join in a sing-along.

Typically, ports on the itinerary include St. Francisville, La., and Greenville, Miss., along with New Orleans, Nottaway, Natchez, Vicksburg, and Memphis. Given the fluky river conditions this year, we got some substitutes. As for the scenery, it’s basically trees and levees, day after day. But this trip is really about slipping into the past for a few delightful pre-Amazon, pre-Twitter days, just rolling along the river.

American Queen Voyages operates four river ships and three ocean vessels. Starting rate for this seven-night trip: $2,199; www.aqvoyages.com.

Designed to resemble an opera house, the American Queen’s Grand Saloon is the settings for nightly music and live performances. Diane Bair

















Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com