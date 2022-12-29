YVONNE’S Don’t be fooled by the first room at Yvonne’s, which is set up like a fake hair salon complete with bottles of shampoo lining the shelves. Once you make it to the bar’s interior, you’ll find a lavish, elegant space with its own library and some very elaborate chandeliers. Try ordering the Rubicon from the menu to watch the server (safely) light your drink on fire. Open Sun. -Thurs. 5 p.m.-1 a.m., Fri.-Sat. 4 p.m.-2 a.m, 2 Winter Pl. Reservations required for New Year’s Eve guests. yvonnesboston.com

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, bringing with it plenty of celebrations of the age of flapper dresses and dancing the Charleston. There’s no better place to indulge your ’20s nostalgia than at a speakeasy that’ll take you right back to the Prohibition era. So if you’re looking to take a trip back to the Jazz Age this New Year’s or beyond, check out our list of some of Boston’s best speakeasies.

A bartender serves drinks at the Library Bar at Yvonne's in Downtown Crossing. Erik Jacobs

HECATE This new Back Bay hotspot, which opened in April, is named after and inspired by the Greek goddess of ghosts and witchcraft. To enter the spooky, cavernous interior, find a door in the alleyway next to the Greek restaurant Krasi, then head down a flight of stairs to the bar’s waiting room (called the Threshold) to see if they have any space and try one of their miniature “sipper”-sized drinks while you wait. Before you go, know that Hecate doesn’t take reservations, they’ve only got 24 seats and no standing room, and they accept complete parties of 1-4 people only. Open Wed.-Sat. 6 p.m.-1 a.m, Public Alley 443. No reservations accepted. hecatebar.com

A shot of the interior of Hecate, a new speakeasy in Back Bay. Adam DeTour

NEXT DOOR SPEAKEASY Another spot brand-new to Boston this year, Next Door Speakeasy opened in March and looks like a vintage locksmith shop to casual passersby. Guests will need to go to the next-door restaurant Pazza on Porter and tell the hostess their reservation information to be led to the speakeasy’s hidden door. The upscale spot has a dress code (no casual shorts, sports caps, or ripped pants allowed) and offers a selection of inventive cocktails including A Good Idea, served inside a lightbulb that lights up from the bottom. Open Thurs.-Sun. 5 p.m.-2 a.m., 107 Porter St. Reservations are required (and hard to get, so book in advance). nextdooreastie.com

A photo of Next Door Speakeasy in East Boston. Courtesy of Next Door Speakeasy

OFFSUIT To find this self-described “small bar with big dreams,” according to their website, look for a black door at 5 Utica St. and call the speakeasy’s phone number — 617-631-7064 — once you find it. Inside, enjoy an offbeat menu, including drinks with Graham Cracker and seaweed flavors, and the sound of vinyl records playing in the background. Most of the bar’s tables are saved for walk-in guests, but a few reservations are available until 8 p.m. Open Tues.-Thurs. 5 p.m.-1 a.m., Fri.-Sat. 4 p.m.-1 a.m. 5 Utica St. Some reservations available. offsuitboston.com

A photo of the interior of Offsuit, a bar in Boston's Leather District. Ryan Polhemus

LUCKY’S LOUNGE For a more casual atmosphere, try Lucky’s Lounge in the Seaport, which offers American comfort food along with its cocktails. You’ll have to look carefully at the bar’s address to find its entrance; don’t be dissuaded by the lack of a sign out front. The spot is Frank Sinatra-themed and features live music Sun. through Sat. from 5-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 4 p.m.-2 a.m., 355 Congress St. Reservations available. luckyslounge.com

The inside of Lucky's Lounge in Seaport. Courtesy of Lucky's Lounge

PARLA This spot in the North End offers a number of retro cocktails, including “Shrub Cocktails” with preserved fruit and “Twisted Classics” based on drinks popular in the 1920s and earlier. If you don’t see anything on the menu you like, bartenders can also make you your own drink based on your preferences or their own imagination. Open Mon.-Fri., 4 p.m.-midnight, Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-midnight, 230 Hanover St. Reservations available. parlaboston.com

Customers at the bar chat at Parla in the North End of Boston. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff





Joy Ashford can be reached at joy.ashford@globe.com. Follow them on Twitter @joy_ashford.