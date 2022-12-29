Arkansas hiker, 22, taken to hospital after medical emergency in White Mountains

A 22-year-old woman from Arkansas was taken to the hospital Wednesday after falling ill while hiking in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

At around 5:50 p.m., Allie Waters of Cabot, Ark. was hiking up to the summit of Mount Moosilauke with two friends when she began to feel ill, the statement said. On the way back down the mountain, Waters could not walk on her own and her friends had to stop frequently as they helped her down the trail.

Conservation officers met the three to help Waters down to the trailhead, and they all arrived at the parking lot at 8:15 p.m., the statement said. Waters was taken by ambulance to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for evaluation and treatment.