Baker administration awards $4.1 million to improve access to reproductive health care

“Today’s announcement is one more step in affirming this Administration’s commitment to ensuring access to reproductive health care, including access to the full spectrum of reproductive health services,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders in a statement . “These funds help fulfill that commitment by expanding access to timely and safe reproductive health care that meets the needs of individuals and families.”

The funding will go to organizations and providers that currently provide abortion services, will begin offering abortion services, or offer financial support for costs associated with receiving abortion care, including transportation and translation services.

The Baker-Polito administration announced Thursday it will award $4.1 million in grants to 11 organizations and health care providers to improve reproductive health access in the Commonwealth.

Half of the funding comes from the state’s 2023 budget, which allocated $2 million to improve reproductive health access, infrastructure, and security. The remaining $2.1 million comes from a $3.76 billion spending plan signed into law by Governor Charlie Baker in November that created a reserve fund for reproductive and family planning service needs in Massachusetts.

Grant recipients, including Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, Boston Medical Center, and Cambridge Health Alliance, will use the funds to increase abortion access, strengthen telehealth capacities for medication abortions, and expand the abortion care workforce.

HealthQ, an organization that offers abortion services in Beverly, Lawrence, and Haverhill, will use part of it to offer abortion doula services to patients and partner with a local university to provide medication abortion services on campus, according to its executive director Kristie Monast, who declined to name the university. Abortion doulas are non-medically trained professionals that provide emotional and informational support to women throughout the process.

Monast also hopes to offer training to those interested in the abortion care field.

“We know that across the nation, the restrictions on abortion access or care have been impacting those folks who are trying to learn how to provide abortion care,” she said. “So we are looking to open up opportunities where we can to provide training to the future generation of abortion providers and fill those gaps.”

She said that even though Roe v. Wade was overturned this year, she is not worried about abortion access in Massachusetts.

A month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Baker signed an abortion rights expansion bill to broaden abortion access in Massachusetts and shield providers like HealthQ from out-of-state prosecution.

But, she said, there’s still work to be done.

“Having Roe v. Wade … overturned is a wake-up call to all of us that these rights are not secured permanently,” she said. “We have to stay in tune and progressive in the fight to make [abortion] access available.”

Zeina Mohammed can be reached at zeina.mohammed@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @_ZeinaMohammed.