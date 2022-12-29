Boston COVID-19 positive tests higher; residents urged to get latest booster shot

“Our goal is to be at 67.9 positive tests or less per day (10 cases per 100K residents),” the site says. “Our threshold for concern is 339.7 positive tests per day (50 cases per 100K residents).”

Data posted to the commission’s website shows the seven-day positive test average through Sunday was 100.7 per day, or 14.8 per 100,000 residents.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests in Boston is currently higher than officials would like, according to data from the city’s Public Health Commission, which continues to urge residents to get vaccinated as a protective measure.

The 100.7 positive tests per day reported through Sunday, while above the city’s stated goal, remains a far cry from the peak of over 2,700 in early January, when an Omicron surge was punishing the region. The seven-day average in November ranged from roughly 50 to 87 daily positive cases, per city records.

The commission has worked to promote vaccinations as a safe, effective way for residents to protect themselves from adverse health outcomes in the event of COVID-19 transmission.

“Now is the time to make sure you’re protected from COVID-19 and the flu in 2023,” the commission tweeted Thursday morning. “Come by tonight’s free, walk-in vaccine clinic at BCYF Roslindale! $75 gift cards will be given to those who get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster while supplies last!”

According to city records, 87,978 residents, or 13 percent of the total population, had received the bivalent booster vaccine as of Dec. 19.

The Hub data comes as a new coronavirus variant named XBB has swiftly become the dominant form of COVID-19 spreading in the Northeast, jumping from about 35 percent of cases during the week ending Dec. 17 to just over half last week, according to CDC data.

The rapid spread indicates that the XBB variant is more adept than its predecessors at evading the immunity that comes from vaccines and infections.

“It looks like it’s just going to blow the other ones away in a very short period,” said Dr. Jeremy Luban, professor of molecular medicine, biochemistry, and molecular biotechnology at UMass Chan Medical School, in a recent interview. “The most likely explanation is that it’s more transmissible.”

