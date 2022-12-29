Cohasset police review video of basketball game where referee was punched; Boston high school player could face discipline

The referee did not require medical attention and no Cohasset students were involved in the incident, according to Cohasset police.

The confrontation took place around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday and led to an immediate halt of the game then underway between students from the BPS school located in South Boston and students from the South Shore town, officials said.

Cohasset police are reviewing video of the moment when a basketball referee was allegedly punched by an Excel High School player during a game with a Cohasset High School team on Wednesday, an incident denounced by the Boston Public Schools.

The Excel student is 17 years old and Cohasset police said Thursday that they are reviewing video of the incident as part of their investigation that could lead to criminal charges against the teenager whose name has not been made public.

The initial investigation indicates that the 17-year-old player punched the referee in the face during the game, a police statement said Wednesday.

The Twitter account for Cohasset sports program tweeted a few seconds of the tip-off that began the game, but did not post video of the entire game or the incident itself.

The student may also face disciplinary action under the BPS Code of Conduct, according to Excel Head of School Jerleen John and department spokesman, Max Baker.

“Excel High School and all Boston Public Schools are committed to fostering an environment where all students and staff feel safe and respected,” John wrote to parents on Wednesday. “As a standard, members of BPS Athletics strive to be respectful of other teams, demonstrate good sportsmanship, and show respect for the rules and officials.”

John noted that the “involved student could face disciplinary action in accordance with the BPS Code of Conduct.”

Baker, in a statement, said the student’s actions were inconsistent with department’s policies and values.

“Boston Public Schools is committed to fostering a safe and welcoming environment off and on school grounds and does not condone violence of any kind,” Baker wrote. As a standard, members of BPS Athletics strive to be respectful of other teams, demonstrate good sportsmanship, and show respect to the communities we visit, players, rules, and officials.”

Cohasset Schools Superintendent Patrick Sullivan said in a statement that the act of violence was unacceptable.

“Cohasset Public Schools does not condone violence of any type, and we advocate for good sportsmanship during all games and contests,’' he said in the statement. “Cohasset Public Schools will continue to cooperate with Cohasset Police, as they investigate this unfortunate incident.”

No further information was immediately available.





