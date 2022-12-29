Corporations, colleges are lining up to donate to Mayor-elect Smiley’s inauguration

Smiley spokeswoman Patricia Socarras confirmed Wednesday that the mayor-elect has already raised $353,500, and could still bring in more money over the next several days. A swearing-in ceremony for Smiley will be held Monday at the Providence Public Library, and a public celebration is being held at the WaterFire Arts Center Monday evening.

The incoming Providence mayor has raised more than $350,000 — and counting — from corporate and nonprofit donors, many of which have city contracts or do direct business with the city.

Brett Smiley has the money to throw some kind of inauguration party next week.

Smiley and Governor Dan McKee are both raising private funds for their inauguration events next week — The Providence Journal reported that McKee has raised $240,000 so far — but while the governor intends to donate any leftover funds to charity, Smiley’s team says the Providence Tourism Fund will keep any of the remaining money.

The Providence Tourism Fund is a nonprofit that was established in 2009 to raise money for a national conference, but former mayor Angel Taveras and current Mayor Jorge Elorza both used it to raise money for their respective inauguration celebrations. Elorza and his staff have used the fund to travel to conferences out of state rather than seeking reimbursement from taxpayer funds.

But government watchdogs have raised concerns that using a nonprofit to raise donations directly from corporations sidesteps Rhode Island’s campaign finance laws, which prohibit businesses from donating directly to candidates and place a $1,000 annual limit on individual donations.

In the case of Smiley’s inauguration fund-raising, four organizations — First Student (which has a lucrative school busing contract with the city), Aramark (which has the school department’s custodial contract), Brown University, and the Laborers’ International Union of North America each donated $20,000.

Here’s is a breakdown of every donor to Smiley so far.

$20,000: Aramark, Brown University, First Student, Laborers’ International Union of North America

$15,000: Cox Communication, Sims Metal Management

$10,000: AAA Northeast, Dimeo Construction, The Procaccianti Companies, Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara, Molina Healthcare, Inc., Citizens Bank, Sodexo Inc., Chisholm, Chisholm, Kilpatrick

$5,000: Adler Pollock & Sheehan, BETA Group Inc., Bliss Properties, Locke Lord, McLaughlin & Moran, Inc. Pomerantz LLP, ProvPort Inc., Waterson Terminal Services, Providence College, RISD, Duffy & Shanley, Johnson & Wales University, Roberts Carroll Feldstein and Peirce Inc., P aolino Properties, Advocacy Solutions Flock Group Inc., Delta Dental of Rhode Island, First Bristol Corporation, Providence Performing Arts Center, Freeway Enterprises, Trueaccess Networks Inc., The Washington Trust Company, Shawmut Woodworking and Supply, The Barrette Family, Green Development, LLC

$4,500: Verizon Corporation

$2,500: F/S Capitol Consulting, RA Cataldo & Associates Inc., Tele-Networks, Victoria M. Almeida, Beara Capital LLC, H. Carr & Sons, Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, Santander Bank, Amgen Inc., ZDS Inc., Residential Properties, Deluca & Associates, LTD

$1,000: Hinckley Allen, Government Strategies Inc., Cardi Corporation, Optimates Co. LLC

McKee’s team has said it will release the names of donors in the coming days.

