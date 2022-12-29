Federal prosecutors ask judge to sentence Varsity Blues mastermind William Singer to six years in prison

“His corruption and manipulation of others were practically limitless,” prosecutors wrote. “Singer is far and away the most culpable of the Varsity Blues defendants – by orders of magnitude – and is therefore deserving of the longest sentence, notwithstanding his cooperation with the government’s investigation, which ... was exceptionally valuable and, at the same time, plagued by missteps.”

The sentencing request for William “Rick” Singer, of California, came in a sentencing memorandum that prosecutors filed in US District Court in Boston on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence the confessed mastermind of the Varsity Blues college admissions cheating scandal to six years in prison, calling his $25 million fraud “staggering in scope” and “breathtaking in its audacity and the levels of deception it involved.”

More than 50 wealthy parents, college coaches and administrators, and other Singer associates were convicted in connection with the scheme, in which parents cut fat checks to Singer to get their children falsely designated as athletic recruits at selective schools, thereby paving their way to admission and the future benefits conferred by a degree from an august institution.

Some parents also paid Singer to facilitate cheating on their kids’ SAT and ACT exams.

“As part of the scheme, Singer took in more than $25 million from his clients and paid bribes totaling more than $7 million,” the feds wrote. “He transferred, spent, or otherwise used more than $15 million of his clients’ money for his own benefit.”

In a separate filing Wednesday, attorneys for Singer requested that he be sentenced to three years of probation, including a year of home detention plus 750 hours of community service.

Or, his lawyers wrote, if Singer must do time, “a six-month sentence followed by a three-year term of supervised release that includes community service will satisfy the purposes of sentencing.”

“Working closely with prosecutors and agents, he strategically planned and made recorded phone calls, attended wired meetings, and completed controlled financial transactions,” wrote Singer’s legal team. “With Rick’s assistance, Operation Varsity Blues became the largest college admissions scandal ever prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice. ... Whatever may be said about Rick’s crimes, his cooperation has led to important reforms at great cost to his own safety and reputation.”

The list of convicted parents included Hollywood icons Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, frozen dinner heiress Michelle Janavs, former PIMCO boss Douglas Hodge, and Canadian businessman and ex-pro football player David Sidoo.

In Wednesday’s filing, prosecutors also requested that Singer - who pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges of racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of justice - be ordered to fork over $10.6 million in restitution to the IRS.

Prosecutors also want Singer ordered to forfeit “specific assets traceable to his criminal offense, with a value in excess of $5.3 million,” as well as roughly $3.4 million “in the form of a forfeiture money judgment,” the document said. He’s already voluntarily paid $1.2 million of the money judgment, prosecutors wrote.

Singer cooperated with authorities during the sprawling investigation, wiring up on parents and recording phone calls in which they discussed the scheme in often strikingly blunt terms.

Prosecutors on Wednesday conceded that his cooperation in the case “is unprecedented in scope in this District.” However, authorities said, he also “obstructed the government’s investigation, and the government ultimately chose not to call him as a witness at trial.”

Singer’s sentencing is slated for Jan. 4.

Singer's sentencing is slated for Jan. 4.