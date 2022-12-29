Five residents displaced after oil leak in Dorchester

Five residents were displaced after 200 gallons of oil leaked from a tank at a home in Dorchester Thursday night, prompting state environmental officials to respond to a level 2 hazmat situation, according to Boston fire.

Crews responded to the three-family home on Thane Street around 8 p.m., said Brian Alkins, a fire department spokesman. There were tenants living on the second and third floors, but the first floor was vacant, Alkins said.

The home was evacuated, he added, and no injuries were reported. There was no estimate on the cost of damage.