Five residents displaced after oil leak in Dorchester

Five residents were displaced after 200 gallons of oil leaked from a tank at a home in Dorchester Thursday night, prompting state environmental officials to respond to a level 2 hazmat situation, according to Boston fire.
Crews responded to the three-family home on Thane Street around 8 p.m., said Brian Alkins, a fire department spokesman. There were tenants living on the second and third floors, but the first floor was vacant, Alkins said.
The home was evacuated, he added, and no injuries were reported. There was no estimate on the cost of damage.
Because of the level 2 hazmat situation, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was called to the scene to monitor the cleanup with hazmat crews, Alkins said.
“BFD-hazmat Technicians will remain on site to monitor the air quality and supervise the cleanup,” Boston fire said on Twitter.
Companies responded to a level 2 Hazmat on Thane St. Dor. An oil tank leaked approximately 200 gallons.The building has been evacuated, no injuries to report. BFD-Hazmat Technicians will remain on site to monitor the air quality and supervise the cleanup. pic.twitter.com/8I4nm50n5b— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 30, 2022
