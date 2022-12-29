Hudson, Stow to undergo planned power outage over weekend

Residents in Hudson and Stow will experience a planned power outage early Saturday morning, as workers repair lines that were damaged in last week’s storm, officials said on Thursday.
The shutdown will run for “about two hours” and affect approximately 13,000 customers covered by the Hudson Light & Power Department, according to Xiaofeng Yen, an operations manager with the company.
The outages are expected to begin around midnight and last until 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, Yen said.
Yen said the repairs would be focused on static wires that were damaged in the winter storm that battered New England on Dec. 23 — damage that, during the storm, resulted in town-wide outages.
Residents will not be able to report the outages online or by phone, according to a company notice, which warned that the utility provider’s own offices would also be affected.
Town officials advised residents with questions to contact Hudson Power & Light before the outage at 978-568-8736.
