Hudson, Stow to undergo planned power outage over weekend

Residents in Hudson and Stow will experience a planned power outage early Saturday morning, as workers repair lines that were damaged in last week’s storm, officials said on Thursday.

The shutdown will run for “about two hours” and affect approximately 13,000 customers covered by the Hudson Light & Power Department, according to Xiaofeng Yen, an operations manager with the company.

The outages are expected to begin around midnight and last until 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, Yen said.