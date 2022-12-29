Hyde Park man charged after allegedly trying to bring loaded gun through airport security

Beechman is expected to return to the East Boston division of Boston Municipal Court for a dangerousness hearing on Jan. 4, the statement said.

Lorenzo Beechman, 36, faces several firearms-related charges, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, including illegally carrying a loaded firearm without a license, illegal possession of a firearm without a license, and illegal possession of ammunition.

A Hyde Park man is being held without bail after he allegedly tried to bring a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Logan International Airport Wednesday evening, officials said.

Airport security were alerted to the weapon around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the statement said. State Police responded and secured the gun, which was identified as a loaded .22 caliber Hi-Standard Model B pistol.

Police determined that the gun — which was inside a shoebox covered by a brown paper bag — belonged to Beechman, thanks to video surveillance footage that showed him placing the bag onto the security belt, the statement said. Beechman, who was traveling with a child, had proceeded to his gate with the kid and the rest of his belongings.

Officials said that Beechman initially admitted that the package was his when approached by law enforcement, but denied it when he was asked what was in the package.

Police arrested Beechman, and placed the child into the custody of a relative, the statement said.

Prosecutors said that Beechman has prior convictions involving firearms, as well as armed and masked robbery. He also has open cases that involve resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, breaking and entering, and larceny from a building.

“It’s incredibly brazen to think that you can move a gun — in this case, a loaded gun — through an airport security machine without it being detected,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “It’s sad that this man placed a child in the position of having to witness the result of his brazen and dangerous action.”

