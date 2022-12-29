Maggie Bellotti, mother of 12 and a victim’s advocate, dies at 98

They fell in love and decided they wanted a dozen children. Six weeks after they met, he returned to Boston “and we had a heated courtship by telephone,” she said. “My sister used to read his letters and say, ‘Don’t let that one get away.’ "

“It seems that year they’d had snow every day in Boston,” she recalled 18 years later in a Globe interview. “Frank came down to soak up the sun before starting work and law school.”

When Maggie and Francis X. Bellotti met in 1948, she was a cashier at the Hollywood Beach Hotel in Miami and he was chief lifeguard for the hotel’s pools. Warm weather brought them together — she was from Wisconsin, he from Massachusetts.

She didn’t. Mrs. Bellotti, who had 12 children in 14 years — her husband delivered the second at home — died Monday in the Hingham house she shared with Frank, a former lieutenant governor and attorney general to whom she had been married for 73 years.

Mrs. Bellotti was 98 and had contracted pneumonia earlier this month.

“In public life, spouses and families sacrifice a lot and Maggie proudly supported Frank and their family through many, many years of public service,” Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said in a statement, adding that she offered “heartfelt prayers” as the Bellottis “mourn the loss of Maggie.”

In 1966, when most of her dozen children had yet to reach their teens, Mrs. Bellotti joined her husband on the campaign trail in East Boston when he was running for attorney general.

“I had a baby during the last campaign and the campaign before that I was pregnant,” she told the Globe. “This is the first time I’ve had a chance to get out and see people.”

Though she ran a complex household with a dizzying array of schedules, activities, and meals, she was already looking forward to establishing a career, too.

As soon as her youngest was done with diapers, Mrs. Bellotti said, “I’m going to burn them and sing hal-le-looo-ya! Then I’m going to play golf, tennis, and enroll in some courses.”

She went on to graduate from what is now Quincy College with an associate’s degree, from the University of Massachusetts Boston with a bachelor’s, and from Cambridge College with a master’s, her family said.

Mrs. Bellotti worked as a victim witness advocate for the Norfolk District Attorney’s office and served for many years on the board of DOVE, an organization that provides shelter and support to victims of domestic violence.

“Even though she had 12 of her own kids, she was always looking to help others,” said her son Peter of Winchester.

Mrs. Bellotti’s son Michael of Quincy said that “she had her own identity in the Quincy and South Shore area completely separate from my father.”

Still, he added, “she was always proud of him. She was his biggest supporter and she kept everything together.”

At times, the couple’s separate identities found their way into news coverage during Frank’s time in public office. He was lieutenant governor from 1963 to 1965, and attorney general from 1975 to 1987.

In summer 1989, while seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, he was preparing to call for a constitutional amendment to preserve abortion rights.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Bellotti — who attended Mass daily — hosted a fund-raiser in their longtime Quincy home for Friends of the Unborn, a Quincy-based group that provides support for women and encourages them to carry their pregnancies to term.

The couple had mutual respect for each other’s opinions, Frank Bellotti told the Globe.

“My wife’s a person in herself,” he said in July 1989. “We’ve been married 40 years and I love her, but I’ve never told her what to do and she’s never told me what to do. She has the right to believe what she wants.”

Mrs. Bellotti campaigned with her husband in a parade during his run for attorney general in 1966. James McDevitt/The Boston Globe

Born in Ashtabula, Ohio, on July 16, 1924, Margarita Wang was one of four siblings. Her mother was Isabelle Thompson Wang and her father, Raymond Wang, was a Norwegian immigrant who owned a bar in Twin Lakes, Wis., where Mrs. Bellotti grew up.

After meeting in Miami, she and Frank married in 1949.

About two years later, long before he became known for his political accomplishments, Frank made news when, as a law school student, he delivered the couple’s second baby.

Mrs. Bellotti awakened him at 6 a.m. to say the birth was imminent. When their car didn’t start, he called the hospital and spoke with a nurse, who offered instructions. With assistance from a neighbor, Frank delivered their first daughter, Kathleen, who now lives in Hingham.

“I wish I knew who that nurse was,” he recalled in a 1964 Globe interview.

By then the couple had 12 children.

“It’s lively living and getting livelier,” she told the Globe with a laugh in September 1964, when she said her daily routine included doing three loads of laundry, clipping newspaper articles for her husband, and pulling out a 5-pound peanut butter container to make afterschool snacks.

By 1970, she added her own college classwork to that busy daily schedule.

“Between the dishwasher, the washing machine, the TV and the radio — how they can stand that music — well, there are days when I honestly wish I had earplugs,” she told the Globe that June.

George K. Regan Jr., chairman of Regan Communications Group, recalled that his late mother, Anne, and Mrs. Bellotti attended daily Mass at St. Ann Church in Wollaston years ago.

“Maggie would tell my mother that the only sane hour she had every day was when she went to Mass,” Regan said.

Of her approach to being a mother to so many, Mrs. Bellotti told the Globe: “You have to give each of them a little bit of individual and undivided attention every day.”

Her son Peter said that “somehow she made each of us feel special, and it was during a time when you really didn’t pay as much attention to kids as you do today. I don’t know how she did it, but we all thought we were her favorite.”

In addition to her husband, their daughter Kathleen, and their sons Peter and Michael, Mrs. Bellotti leaves six other daughters, Mary Tufo and Rita Barry, both of Quincy, Nina Flaherty and Terry Bellotti-Palmieri, both of Weymouth, Patricia Bellotti-O’Rourke of Dedham, and Sheila Marchetti of Cohasset; two other sons, Joseph and Thomas, both of Quincy; 26 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Her oldest son, Frank Jr., died in 2015.

A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Ann Church in Quincy. Burial will be in Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy.

Although she often was in the public spotlight by virtue of her husband’s political life, “she didn’t want the attention,” Michael said. “She just wanted to quietly live her life.”

Nevertheless, she was there when Frank needed her, such as that 1966 day on the trail in East Boston.

“I don’t know how much good I do,” she told the Globe. “The candidate himself is what people vote for. But if they like the wife — if they meet someone in politics and like you, they’ll remember you.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.