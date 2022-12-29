Mass. officials say state’s emergency shelter system needs more funding ASAP

The letter, which was sent to state Senate and House leaders, cited a combination of “decreased exits” from the shelter system and an increased number of entries into it as the main reasons behind the predicament. The housing crisis and federal immigration policy that has led to new arrivals into the state is driving the increased need, officials said.

In a Wednesday letter, Mike Kennealy, the state’s housing and economic development secretary, and Jennifer D. Maddox, undersecretary for the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development, said the system during the past several months has operated with few open and available units for those in need.

Citing a lack of funding, housing officials are warning the Massachusetts Legislature they may run out of space and will not be able to place homeless families in the state’s emergency shelter system within the next three months or so unless something is done.

“[T]he Department anticipates that within 90 days it will not be able to immediately place all eligible families into EA shelter,” said Kennealy and Maddox. “The agency will continue to fund and operate the existing network of 3,500 shelter units, but will have to cease all efforts to further expand the number of available shelter units.”

That means that placement of new families into the system will be predicated on availability of existing residential units, making it likely that some families will be turned away and forced to sleep in cars, emergency rooms or “other places not intended for human habitation.”

In November, Governor Charlie Baker filed a bill that included $130 million to address the emergency shelter system’s challenges. But that proposal remains pending before the House Ways and Means Committee. The potential of turning away homeless families, Kennealy and Maddox said in their letter, underscores the importance of acting on the bill before the end of the legislative session on Jan. 3.

State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said Thursday that legislators still have unanswered questions for Baker administration officials regarding the topic, adding that “90 days seems to be an arbitrary number.”

“We certainly know this needs to be addressed,” he said during a phone interview.

Regarding whether rejecting eligible families from the emergency shelter system would violate the state’s own right-to-shelter policy, Michlewitz said that scenario represented a “hypothetical on top of a hypothetical,” and that the Legislature would do its best to avoid having to have that conversation.

Massachusetts has both an unusually high number of homeless families — the third highest in the country last year — and a right-to-shelter law that obligates the government to immediately house certain families that apply for help.

It was not immediately clear Thursday whether the state rejecting families because of lack of space and funding would violate such a law. While Massachusetts is known as a right-to-shelter state for eligible homeless families, its obligations under the emergency shelter program are subject to appropriation, according to the Executive Office of Housing & Economic Development.

Jim Stewart, director of First Church Shelter in Cambridge, said officials routinely fail to follow their own guidelines when it comes to the homeless.

“It’s not uncommon for municipalities, the state, feds to not follow their own rules and nobody cares much because it affects homeless people,” he said.

He said he was not surprised by the contents of the letter, saying shelter providers have complained for months that the pandemic continues to put strain on the shelter system.

“It makes sense,” he said.

As of mid-December, 294 homeless families were living in motels or temporary shelters in the state, while 3,300 were in more traditional shelter units.

Baker vowed during his first term to reduce the number of homeless families sheltered in hotels from around 1,500 to zero. While the state had greatly reduced the number during his time in office, that progress has since reversed.

Advocates for the homeless say a number of factors contributed to a recent influx of families in need of shelter. During the warmer months, families will live in their cars or in state forests or campgrounds but they seek shelter indoors as the temperatures drop.

Additionally, the economic effects of the pandemic shoved some of those living paycheck-to-paycheck into homelessness. The region’s crushing housing crisis plays a role as well, some advocates say.

Lastly, thousands of families have migrated to Massachusetts from other countries in recent months, further stressing the shelter system for families.

