McKee inauguration set for Tuesday inside the R.I. Convention Center

McKee is breaking with the tradition of the governor giving the inaugural speech outside the State House because of the “extremely cold weather that we usually experience on Inauguration Day in early January,” a spokesman has said. The National Weather Service forecast calls for a chance of rain with a high of 54 degrees on Tuesday.

McKee, a Democrat, won a full four-year term in the Nov. 8 election, beating Republican Ashley Kalus, 57.9 percent to 38.9 percent. A former lieutenant governor, he took office in March 2021 when former governor Gina M. Raimondo became US commerce secretary.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee will hold an inauguration ceremony at noon Tuesday inside the Rhode Island Convention Center, along with the state’s other general officers.

Advertisement

McKee will be sworn in by Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. The secretary of state usually administers the oath, but Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, who lost a Democratic gubernatorial primary to McKee, is going to be out of the state, a spokesman said.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The governor’s wife, Susan McKee, will hold the McKee family Bible during the ceremony. They’ll be joined by their daughter, Kara McKee, and their son, Matthew McKee, and his wife, Laura McKee.

The governor will deliver an inaugural address and he has invited Neronha, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, incoming General Treasurer James A. Diossa, and incoming Secretary of State Gregg Amore to share remarks after they are sworn in.

The program will include:

A group of children from the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island, who will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. McKee’s father started this Boys & Girls club in Cumberland.

Rhode Island State Trooper Kim Pitts-Wiley, who will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Kara McKee, who appeared on NBC’s “ The Voice, ” who will sing “America the Beautiful.”

The Governor’s 88th Army Band of the Rhode Island National Guard, which will perform “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

Gabriella Bautista Bolvito, vice chair for the Statewide Student Advisory Council, who will read an inaugural poem.

Major General Christopher P. Callahan, adjutant general of the Rhode Island National Guard, who will present the governor with the ceremonial gorget.

The ceremony will be streamed live online on Facebook at Facebook.com/GovDanMcKee. A Spanish-language broadcast will also be available on Facebook at Facebook.com/GovDanMcKeeEs.

Each general officer was given a portion of tickets for the event, McKee spokesman Matthew Sheaff said. Members of the general public who have not received one of those tickets but who wish to attend in person should RSVP to Debra.rota@governor.ri.gov — they will be accommodated on a first-come first-served basis.

Advertisement

McKee is also hosting a celebration for the general public beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Convention Center. Light refreshments and family-friendly entertainment will be provided.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.