N.H. police chief arrested for alleged sexual harassment of female officer

Sargent, prosecutors said, was arrested Thursday on a charge alleging a “misdemeanor offense of Official Oppression,” a crime punishable upon conviction by a fine of up to $1,200.

Litchfield, N.H. police chief Benjamin E. Sargent is facing a misdemeanor criminal charge for the alleged sexual harassment of one of his officers, according to state Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

“The criminal complaint alleges that between December 31, 2021, and January 1, 2022, Mr. Sargent ... knowingly committed an unauthorized act, which purported to be an act of his office, with a purpose to benefit himself or another or to harm another, by sexually harassing a subordinate in violation of official policy,” said Formella’s office in a statement.

Sargent, 43, of Hudson, N.H., is slated for arraignment Jan. 12 in 9th Circuit Court – District Division – Merrimack, according to Formella’s office.

A probable cause statement filed in the case said Sargent is accused of harassing a female officer in his department, allegedly telling her in one phone conversation that he had a “crush” on her and that she would do “great things here.” Sargent also allegedly asked her to come to his residence after she finished responding to a call on duty.

“Sargent told [the officer] to bring Sargent wine when she came to Sargent’s house, adding that if she did, he would tell her about his ‘feelings’ toward her in person,” the filing said, adding that the officer declined, “stating that she was on duty and could not buy wine while in uniform. Sargent told [the officer] to come to his residence a couple more times, explaining that ‘a lot of people on shift’ visit Sargent’s residence. [The officer] again declined.”

The chief also repeatedly told the officer he had a “[officer’s first name] problem,” but didn’t elaborate, except to say at one point, “it means I love you,” according to the filing.

In addition, Sargent asked the officer during another phone call about her husband, and when she told him that she and her husband were “good,” the chief allegedly responded “‘Well that [expletive] up my [expletive] because I’m getting a divorce,’” the filing said.

The female officer indicated that Sargent’s speech was slurred at the time and that he was “near incoherent,” the filing said.

When speaking to an outside investigator, the filing continued, “Sargent acknowledged making knowing and purposeful comments to [the officer] but disputed the purpose of his comments. Sargent generally denied expressing romantic or sexual interest in [the officer] during their conversations. Sargent admitted sharing with [the officer] that his wife was leaving him because of his drinking. Sargent did not dispute inviting [the officer] to his house and to bring wine. Sargent admitted to telling the officer he had a ‘[officer’s first name] problem,’ but denied that it had any romantic significance.”

