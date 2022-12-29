Population dips in Mass. and Rhode Island, Census figures say

Between July 2021 and July 2022, the state lost an estimated 7,700 residents. That means the state ranked 39th in the US in per capita population growth during that time frame.

Massachusetts crested the 7 million resident mark for the first time in 2020, but the state has since seen its population dip to 6,981,974, according to Census numbers released last week.

Massachusetts and Rhode Island have lost residents over the past two years, part of an overall population drain in the Northeast, as Americans migrate south and west, according to new US Census figures.

Those numbers mark a departure from trends highlighted by the Census last year, when Massachusetts’ population growth over a decade-long period between 2010 and 2020 allowed it to retain all nine of its congressional seats. In past cycles, lagging population growth has cost Massachusetts influence in Congress.

From 2010 to 2020, Massachusetts saw its population grow by 7.4 percent, as communities of color drove an increase of nearly half a million people. During that period, Massachusetts was the fastest-growing state in New England.

Rhode Island, meanwhile, saw its population decline by about 3,200 residents between July 2021 and July 2022. The Ocean State topped out at 1,097,371 residents in 2020, but this summer, that figure stood at 1,093,734, according to Census figures.

All told, 18 states experienced a population decline between July 2021 and July 2022. New York, California, and Illinois all experienced six-figure losses in population, which were the biggest decreases in the nation.

The populations of other New England states saw some growth year over year. Maine added about 8,100 residents. New Hampshire added about 7,700. Connecticut added about 2,800, and Vermont grew by a little more than 90 residents.

Overall, however, the Northeast experienced a population drain of nearly 219,000 residents year over year, as the South and West grew by 1.3 million and 153,000, respectively. (The Midwest saw a population decline of nearly 49,000 residents.)

The diminished Northeast population appears to be driven by New York, which ranks first in both numeric and per capita population decline. Since July 2021, an estimated 180,000 people left the Empire State.

Sandwiched in between Pennsylvania and California, Rhode Island experienced the ninth largest percentage population decline since last year. About .3 percent of the state’s population left, according to the Census.

Texas, which grew by about 470,000 people since July 2021, gained the most residents of any state in the country. Its population now tops 30 million, according to the Census.

Florida, meanwhile, was the fastest growing state this year, percentage-wise. It had an annual population increase of 1.9 percent and now boasts a population north of 22.2 million.

This year, the nation’s resident population increased by 0.4 percent, or 1.2 million people. The US is now home to more than 333.2 million residents.

The primary driver of population growth, according to the Census, is net international migration, which added more than a million people to the nation year-over-year. That increase came after a historically low rate of population change in the US between 2020 and 2021, during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A rebound in net international migration, coupled with the largest year-over-year increase in total births since 2007, is behind this increase,” said Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the population division at the Census Bureau, in a statement.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.