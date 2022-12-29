fb-pixel Skip to main content

Truck strikes bridge over Mass. Turnpike in Newton; two lanes closed

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated December 29, 2022, 28 minutes ago

Two lanes of the Massachusetts Turnpike are closed after a truck struck a bridge Thursday morning in Newton, police said.

At 9:29 a.m., police and fire crews arrived at the scene where a truck hit the Auburn Street bridge on the eastbound side of Interstate 90, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio.

The truck had a pneumatic lift for a dumpster that was raised, which hit the top of the bridge and was ripped off, Procopio said in an e-mail to the Globe.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries and the bridge was damaged, he said.

The right lane and breakdown lane under the bridge are closed, while the left lane has been reopened, Procopio said. The bridge is also closed while the Massachusetts Department of Transportation evaluates the damage.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.

