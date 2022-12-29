Truck strikes bridge over Mass. Turnpike in Newton; two lanes closed

Two lanes of the Massachusetts Turnpike are closed after a truck struck a bridge Thursday morning in Newton, police said.

At 9:29 a.m., police and fire crews arrived at the scene where a truck hit the Auburn Street bridge on the eastbound side of Interstate 90, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio.

The truck had a pneumatic lift for a dumpster that was raised, which hit the top of the bridge and was ripped off, Procopio said in an e-mail to the Globe.