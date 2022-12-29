Truck strikes bridge over Mass. Turnpike in Newton; two lanes closed

Two lanes of the Massachusetts Turnpike are closed after a truck struck a bridge Thursday morning in Newton, police said.
At 9:29 a.m., police and fire crews arrived at the scene where a truck hit the Auburn Street bridge on the eastbound side of Interstate 90, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio.
The truck had a pneumatic lift for a dumpster that was raised, which hit the top of the bridge and was ripped off, Procopio said in an e-mail to the Globe.
UPDATE-Right lane and BDL of Pike under Auburn St. Bridge in #Newton remain closed for inspection/repairs. Bridge is closed to traffic until work is completed. Bridge was hit by a truck with a pneumatic lift for a dumpster. Lift was in raised position, hit bridge & sheared off. https://t.co/H0T9hEFIYp pic.twitter.com/jJP4LSxlgf— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 29, 2022
The driver of the truck had minor injuries and the bridge was damaged, he said.
The right lane and breakdown lane under the bridge are closed, while the left lane has been reopened, Procopio said. The bridge is also closed while the Massachusetts Department of Transportation evaluates the damage.
‼️Traffic Advisory ‼️— Newton MA Police Dept. (@newtonpolice) December 29, 2022
Be advised the Auburn Street bridge over the Mass Pike will be closed until further notice due to a truck accident on the Pike Eastbound. Mass Pike Eastbound is down to one lane, expect delays. pic.twitter.com/GVImyXC8AM
