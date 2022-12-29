Wind gusts topped 70 m.p.h. during last week’s storm; coastal flooding and downed trees reported

Wind gusts were as high as 66 miles per hour in Plymouth, 60 miles per hour at Logan International Airport in Boston, and 59 miles per hour at Worcester Regional Airport, Gaucher said.

The strongest winds were reported on Cape Cod. On Friday wind gusts reached 74 miles per hour at Kalmus Beach in Hyannis and 72 miles per hour in West Dennis, according to Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The winter storm that brought whipping rain and high winds to Massachusetts just before Christmas caused coastal flooding and damage while knocking over trees in some areas, officials said.

While most of the state got soaked with rain, Martha’s Vineyard got socked with snow on Christmas Eve. Snowfall totals on the Vineyard ranged from 3.5 to 7.5 inches, Gaucher said.

“Nantucket got some snow, but not quite as much,” Gaucher said.

Less than an inch of snow was reported on Nantucket, he said.

Cape Cod also got some snow, much nowhere near as much. Yarmouth had a trace of snow, and the highest total was 1.8 inches near Falmouth, he said.

High winds caused trees to fall in some areas. One tree landed on a house in Ipswich Friday morning, and no injuries were reported, he said.

Another tree fell onto a house and a car in North Andover, “significantly damaging the car,” he said.

Roads in several communities, including Dartmouth, Mattapoisett, and Westport, had to be temporarily closed to traffic as a result of the storm. Coastal flooding was intensified by the high tide, making some roadways impassable. In Westport, the high surf and strong winds threw rocks all over East Beach Road on Friday.

In Provincetown, Fanizzi’s Restaurant at 539 Commercial St. had to close due to damage caused by the storm. The restaurant shared the news on Facebook on Dec. 24. “Closed for storm repairs,” the post said. “We want to thank everyone for the continued support. It’s greatly appreciated. We love you all.” A message on the restaurant’s answering machine states that Fanizzi’s will be closed for an “undetermined amount of time” as they rebuild.

On Plum Island, a large section of a rear wall of a house on 73rd Street was washed away on Friday morning, he said.

“We had a decent amount of coastal flooding,” Gaucher said.

Westport High Department's Brian Legendre removes the stones which were blown onto East Beach Road in Westport, Mass., on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 after a storm surge made landfall across the South Coast, flooding many coastal areas. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)





















