World War II veteran celebrates 101st birthday with parade and visit to American Heritage Museum

Phipps, a sergeant in the Army Air Corps from 1942 until 1945, celebrated his 101st birthday with a parade outside his Hopkinton home Wednesday and a tour of the American Heritage Museum in Hudson on Thursday, he said in a phone interview.

When World War II veteran Russell Phipps woke up on Wednesday, he was 101 years old — a remarkable span that coincided with major world changes and upheavals, such as the invention of the television and the cell phone, various other wars, and the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks.

On Wednesday, Phipps drove to the bottom of his driveway in his John Deere crawler tracker outfitted with an American flag and balloons to watch his birthday parade, according to his daughter Marcia Caporizzo. Police cars, fire trucks, and other vehicles streamed down his street with horns honking and sirens blaring.

The next day, Phipps was given a museum tour and got to walk through several decades of American history and see artifacts World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War, and the Vietnam War, American Heritage Museum spokesman Hunter Chaney said by phone.

“I tell you, I didn’t realize the amount of beautiful equipment used in the fashion of man fighting man, but it’s amazing to have a restoration, or just a collection, of the equipment and materials used back during these tough times we’ve had with our country,” said Phipps, who was born in Framingham.

In 1942, Phipps said, he became an instructor in the Air Corps at bases around the county, teaching fellow soldiers to become members of flight crews. He was drafted amid the gathering threat facing the United States and the rest of the world.

“We heard a broadcast from people like Hitler and Mussolini and the different ones that were raising hell in Europe, and we heard about that going in,” Phipps said. ”We don’t want to get in a position like that again.’'

He eventually was deployed to Japan and returned to Massachusetts when the war ended.

The overwhelming toll of the conflict has never left him.

“It is so horrible that so many thousands of people got killed on the ground and so much happened,” Phipps said. “I’m really lucky — I lost my friend, my close brother-in-law. He was shot down as a navigator aboard a B-24 on the bombing missions in Italy and Germany.”

Phipps was married to his wife, Doris, for 71 years until she died in 2015. His daughter, Caporizzo, moved from Westport, Conn. to live with him when the pandemic broke out in 2020, so he wouldn’t be alone, she said.

Living with her father, away from her husband and the rest of the family, is a sacrifice she’s willing to make to have him comfortable and spend time with him, Caporizzo said. She was glad to see him so happy at his birthday celebrations this year.

“My father is a very gentle, generous, quiet man,” Caporizzo said. “He never expected any of this. He’s such a humble man. He wouldn’t expect anything like this to ever happen.”

