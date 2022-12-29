George Santos faces federal and local investigations

In a separate inquiry, the Nassau County, New York, district attorney’s office said it was looking into the “numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-elect Santos” during his successful 2022 campaign to represent parts of Long Island and Queens.

The federal investigation into Santos, which is being run by the US attorney’s office in Brooklyn, is focused at least in part on his financial dealings, according to a person familiar with the matter. The investigation was said to be in its early stages.

NEW YORK — Federal and local prosecutors are investigating whether Representative-elect George Santos committed any crimes involving his finances and lies about his background on the campaign trail.

It was unclear how far the Nassau County inquiry had progressed, but the district attorney, Anne Donnelly, said in a statement that Santos’ fabrications “are nothing short of stunning.”

She added: “No one is above the law, and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”

A spokesperson for the US attorney’s office declined to comment Wednesday. The office’s interest in Santos was reported earlier by ABC News, and the Nassau County inquiry was first reported by Newsday.

Both investigations followed reporting in The New York Times that uncovered that Santos had made false claims about his educational and professional background, including whether he worked at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. The Times also found that Santos had omitted key details about his business on required financial disclosures.

The statement by Donnelly, a Republican like Santos, added to the growing pressure on Santos, who was elected in November to represent northern Nassau County and northeast Queens in Congress beginning in January.

In interviews with several other media outlets on Monday, Santos confirmed some of the inaccuracies identified by the Times. He admitted that he had lied about graduating from Baruch College — he said he does not have a college degree — and that he had made misleading claims about working for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

Santos also acknowledged not having earned substantial income as a landlord, something he claimed as a credential during the campaign. In making his admissions, he has sought to explain his dishonesty as little more than routine résumé padding.

But among more than two dozen Long Island residents interviewed on Wednesday, many, including some who said they had supported Santos, expressed disappointment at his actions and anger over his explanations.

House Republican leaders have so far been silent amid the persistent questions about Santos, but he has gotten a tougher reception close to home. Donnelly is just one of several Long Island Republicans to show a willingness to examine him closely over his statements during the campaign and on his financial disclosure forms.

On Tuesday, Representative-elect Nick LaLota, a Republican who won election in a neighboring Long Island district, said the House Ethics Committee should investigate Santos. Nassau County’s Republican Party chairman, Joseph G. Cairo Jr., said he “expected more than just a blanket apology” from Santos.

Another incoming member of New York’s Republican House delegation, Mike Lawler of Rockland County, sounded a similar refrain.

“Attempts to blame others or minimize his actions are only making things worse and a complete distraction from the task at hand,” Lawler said in a message posted on Twitter. He added that Santos should “cooperate fully” with any investigations.

Santos and his representatives have not responded to the Times’ repeated requests for comment, including to detailed questions raised by the newspaper’s reporting and to an email seeking a response to Donnelly’s statement.

In an interview broadcast on Fox News Tuesday night, Santos again asserted that he had merely “embellished” his résumé. The interviewer, Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic member of Congress who left the party in October, challenged him bluntly.

“These are blatant lies,” Gabbard said. “And it calls into question how your constituents and the American people can believe anything that you may say when you’re standing on the floor of the House of Representatives.”

On Wednesday, one more possible misrepresentation emerged. During his first campaign, Santos said on his website and on the campaign trail that he attended the Horace Mann School, an elite private school in Riverdale in the Bronx, but that his family’s financial difficulties caused him to drop out and get a high school equivalency diploma.

But a spokesperson for the school told The Washington Post that it could not locate records of Santos’ attendance, using several variations of his name. The spokesperson, Ed Adler, confirmed that report to the Times. Santos’ press team did not respond to a request for comment.

Questions also remain about how Santos has generated enough personal wealth to be able, as campaign finance filings show, to lend his campaign $700,000. Santos has said his money comes from his company, the Devolder Organization, but he has provided little information about its operations.