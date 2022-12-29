Jan. 6 committee withdraws its subpoena of Trump

The panel had directed Trump to produce an extensive list of documents and communications — including phone calls, texts, encrypted messages and emails — related to nearly every aspect of his effort to invalidate the 2020 election between Nov. 3, 2020, and Jan. 6, 2021. But Trump’s suit made it highly unlikely that he would ever testify, given the committee’s end date.

The committee is set to dissolve Jan. 3. It waited until October to issue a subpoena to Trump, who promptly sued the panel to try to block it.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Wednesday withdrew the subpoena it had issued to former President Donald Trump, conceding that the lawmakers had run out of time to obtain his documents or testimony.

On Wednesday, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and the chair of the committee, made that official, writing to Trump’s legal team and informing them that he was withdrawing the panel’s subpoena.

“As you may know, the select committee has concluded its hearings, released its final report and will very soon reach its end,” Thompson wrote. “In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the select committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena.”

Harmeet K. Dhillon, one of Trump’s lawyers, celebrated the development on Twitter.

“After my firm filed suit on separation of powers grounds to block January 6 House Select Committee’s illegitimate subpoena to President Trump over his activities while president — the committee waved the white flag & withdrew subpoena,” she wrote.

A committee spokesperson declined to comment.

Thompson is sending similar letters to other witnesses as the panel wraps up its work.

A nearly identical letter was sent to Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, whom the panel had sought to question. Mastriano had been a central figure in Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Pennsylvania.

“I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to Mr. Mastriano, and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply or produce records in response to said subpoena,” Thompson wrote to Mastriano’s lawyer.