Jan. 6 panel drops subpoena against Trump as it prepares to dissolve

“As you may know, the Select Committee has concluded its hearings, released its final report, and will very soon reach its end,” Thompson wrote. “In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena.”

Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena.

WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former president Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week.

The committee had voted to subpoena Trump during its final televised hearing before the midterm elections in October, demanding testimony and documents from the former president as it has investigated his role as the “central player” in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection and efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat.

Trump then sued the panel in November to avoid cooperating. The lawsuit contended that while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents in response to congressional subpoenas in the past, “no president or former president has ever been compelled to do so.”

The committee’s request for documents was sweeping, including personal communications between Trump and members of Congress as well as extremist groups. Trump’s attorneys said it was overly broad and framed it as an infringement of his First Amendment rights.

While the panel never gained Trump’s testimony, the committee interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, including most of his closest White House aides and allies. Many of those witnesses provided substantive detail about his efforts to sway state legislators, federal officials, and lawmakers to help him overturn his defeat. And White House aides who were with him on Jan. 6 told the panel about his resistance to telling the violent mob of his supporters to leave the Capitol after they had broken in and interrupted the certification of President Biden’s victory.

In its final report issued last week, the committee concluded that Trump engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to upend the 2020 election and failed to act on the violence. The panel also recommended that the Justice Department investigate the former president for four separate crimes, including aiding an insurrection.

Democrat declared winner in Ariz. AG contest

Kris Mayes, the Democratic candidate for attorney general in Arizona, prevailed on Thursday in a recount by a razor-thin margin over Abraham Hamadeh, a Republican, bringing clarity to one of the last undecided races of the midterms.

The margin of victory for Mayes was 280 votes out of about 2.5 million ballots cast in the November election, said Judge Timothy J. Thomason of the Maricopa County Superior Court, who announced the recount’s results in a brief judicial hearing. The recount reduced the margin between the two candidates by about half, with the Election Day results showing Hamadeh trailing Mayes by 511 votes.

Hamadeh, whose legal effort to have himself declared the winner was dismissed by a judge on Dec. 23, continued to sow doubt in the election results, saying in a post on Twitter that “we must get to the bottom of this election” and calling for ballots to be inspected.

But during closing arguments in last week’s trial, Hamadeh’s lawyer, Timothy La Sota, acknowledged that he did not have any evidence of intentional misconduct or any vote discrepancies that would make up the gap between the candidates.

Pa. court considers halting impeachment of DA

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania court is weighing whether to step in and stop the Legislature’s impeachment proceedings against Philadelphia’s district attorney, in a case that is part of a wave of efforts across the country to remove progressive prosecutors as violent crime rose nationally.

The separation of powers, and where legislative authority stops and the court’s begins, were central to arguments in court over a lawsuit by District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, challenging the state Legislature’s attempt to remove him from office. A four-judge Commonwealth Court panel, split evenly between Democrats and Republicans, weighed precedent and authority in nearly two hours of arguments.

In his lawsuit, Krasner asked the court to halt the impeachment proceedings against him and declare not only that the Republican-controlled General Assembly lacks constitutional authority to remove local officials like him, but that the claims against him do not rise to the impeachable standard of “misbehavior in office.”

Krasner, who was overwhelmingly reelected by Philadelphia voters last year, has not been charged with a crime or been sanctioned by a court. He has dismissed the House’s Nov. 16 vote to impeach him as taking aim at his ideas, a notion Democratic Judge Ellen Ceisler echoed during Thursday’s entirely virtual proceedings.

“It seems to me that these impeachment proceedings are based on disagreement with public policy and an elected official’s discretion,” Ceisler said. “I think that this proceeding could set terrible precedent in the future.”

Progressive prosecutors, whose platforms tend to support alternatives to incarceration, an end to a racist war on drugs, and methods to hold police officers accountable, faced scrutiny as the COVID-19 pandemic created massive social disruption. Violent crime rose in the first year of the pandemic, and though it was fairly steady through 2021, it has yet to fall to levels seen before the coronavirus spread globally. Statistics are not yet available for 2022.

Similar efforts to remove those progressive prosecutors took shape across the country, though with mixed success: Voters in San Francisco recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin in June, but an attempt to recall Democratic Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón failed this summer when organizers were unable to get it onto the ballot.

Rep. Raskin being treated for cancer

Representative Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland, on Wednesday announced he has cancer but said the condition is curable and he expects to work during treatment.

The congressman, who led the second impeachment of then-President Donald Trump and is a member of the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, announced the diagnosis in a news release.

“After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer,” he said. “Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment.”

Raskin, who has represented Maryland’s Eighth District since 2017, said he is about to begin a course of chemo-immunotherapy as an outpatient at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center in the District.

This is not Raskin’s first battle with cancer. In 2010, he underwent radiation and chemotherapy as he fought Stage 3 colon cancer.

In 2021, he underwent an MRI exam to identify a growth on his stomach that turned out to be a benign cyst, he told The Washington Post for a profile a year ago.

Raskin, who won reelection last month with more than 80 percent of the vote, this month was elected ranking member of the House Oversight Committee. He was thrust into the national spotlight last year after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, tapped him to lead the impeachment of Trump.

The Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot came just days after Raskin’s 25-year-old son, Thomas Bloom Raskin, a student at Harvard Law School, died by suicide. Raskin accepted the high-profile assignment to make the case for impeachment, saying he channeled his love for his son into defending a vulnerable democracy.

