Watch some of Pelé's astonishing career highlights that have stood the test of time

Pelé, the iconic Brazilian soccer player who was nicknamed “The King,” died Thursday at the age of 82.

Widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players, Pelé's skill and grace on the pitch have influenced the sport and athletes around the world. During his nearly two-decade career with the Brazilian club Santos and the Brazilian national team, he amazed fans with his prolific scoring, winning a record three World Cups. His fast, fluid style revolutionized the game of soccer.

Watch some of his highlights that continue to dazzle players and fans today.