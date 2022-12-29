Watch some of Pelé's astonishing career highlights that have stood the test of time

Pelé, the iconic Brazilian soccer player who was nicknamed “The King,” died Thursday at the age of 82.
Widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players, Pelé's skill and grace on the pitch have influenced the sport and athletes around the world. During his nearly two-decade career with the Brazilian club Santos and the Brazilian national team, he amazed fans with his prolific scoring, winning a record three World Cups. His fast, fluid style revolutionized the game of soccer.
Watch some of his highlights that continue to dazzle players and fans today.
Pelé's impact on the game will never be forgotten ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HheteimXO7— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 29, 2022
Pele’s first goal in the 1958 WC semifinal vs France. He missed 4 big chances(in the semis) before scoring this offside goal😭😭😭😭— #Xavi_IN (@22phinha) December 24, 2022
Watch the highlights and this guy is just as good as present day Vinicius. pic.twitter.com/gbOrgjKtLv
Pele’s 12 World Cup goals alongside some other highlights 🇧🇷🙌pic.twitter.com/vU5yfVdUJJ— Football Remind (@FootballRemind) December 29, 2022
