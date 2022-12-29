Hospital delays highlight need for public guardianship funding

The inability to expeditiously obtain guardianship in Massachusetts and the resulting delays in hospital discharges can be attributed to a number of factors, some of which were described in the article “Stranded in a hospital bed, with no guardian and little recourse” (Page A1, Dec. 27). One glaring omission from this list, however, is the absence of a public guardian office in the Commonwealth.

There are limited funding sources available to compensate guardians for serving those individuals who do not have family or friends available or the resources to privately pay for this service. As a result, practitioners like myself are often asked to assume the significant responsibility of serving as guardian without compensation. While I believe that all attorneys should be obligated to provide pro bono services, having a system built on this expectation is untenable and significantly contributes to delays in obtaining guardianships.