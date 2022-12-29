Storms aren’t ‘once in lifetime’ — they’re climate change in real time

As with the Buffalo blizzard, many recent storms, blizzards, droughts, and other extreme weather events have been described as once in a lifetime or situations not seen in generations. No: This is climate change in real time, right in our faces with significant human and economic costs.

Climate change is not just global warming. It is much more extreme and volatile weather, more frequently. Each extreme weather event can be seen as a sign that we must urgently take the necessary steps to significantly reduce carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions from our buildings, vehicles, and factories so that our children and grandchildren can enjoy a prosperous, safe, and healthy future.