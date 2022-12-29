We must be careful with comparisons to Hitler

I write to object to an aspect of Stephen Krom’s Dec. 27 letter, “It’s cheaper to send money to Ukraine than to send troops,” in which he states that “Russian President Vladimir Putin is this generation’s Adolf Hitler.”

The Nazis, led by Hitler, were a culmination of many terrible historical forces that included virulent antisemitism across Europe, including within Ukraine, where the collaboration between the population and the Nazis perfected a method of extermination: shooting people so that their bodies would fall into a trench to be covered over with dirt. This method facilitated the murder of tens of thousands of Jews per day.