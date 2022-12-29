Celtics hang on to beat Clippers at Garden

Tatum and Brown scored 29 points apiece but were just 3 for 19 from the 3-point line with three assists. Marcus Smart had 17 points and nine assists and Derrick White added 15 points as the Celtics won their fourth game in a row and avenged their loss to the Clippers from earlier this month.

But against the Clippers on Thursday night, with Brown on the bench with foul trouble and Tatum facing double-teams that became more manageable with Brown out, the Celtics’ secondary players helped them extend a late lead and eventually hold on for a 116-110 win.

This season the Celtics have typically relied on the heroics of star forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to vault to the top of the NBA.

Advertisement

Kawhi Leonard had 26 points to lead the Clippers and Paul George added 24.

With Brown out after picking up his fifth foul, a White 3-pointer play, a Grant Williams 3-pointer, and a steal and layup by Smart gave Boston a 112-102 lead with 3:36 left. But the Clippers answered with an 8-1 run and pulled within 113-110 with a Leonard pull-up with 1:02 left.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

After Tatum missed a jumper, George had a chance to bring the Clippers even closer. Then White stepped in and swatted away his layup attempt. At the other end, Tatum missed twice more before Brown pulled down an offensive rebound and was fouled. He hit both free throws, and Al Horford blocked Marcus Morris’s layup to seal the win.

Malcolm Brogdon and Blake Griffin missed the game for the Celtics because of non-COVID illnesses, and coach Joe Mazzulla missed his second game in a row because of corneal abrasions..

Some observations from the game:

▪ The Celtics’ perimeter passing was excellent in the first half. There were several possessions during which the ball zipped around the 3-point line, with players passing up good looks for great ones. On one first-quarter possession all five players touched the ball beyond the arc before Horford drilled a wide-open 3-pointer from the right corner. On a similar second-quarter play, Horford made the extra pass to Smart, who connected.

Advertisement

▪ Despite this ball movement, the stat sheet made it seem as if Tatum and Brown were not really involved at the start. In the first half, the two Celtics stars combined for 35 points and no assists. Assists can be slightly fluky, of course. Tatum set up open shooters on a few possessions and the shots just happened to miss.

▪ The Celtics had a sluggish start, going 0 for 6 from the field as nearly three minutes passed without a point. But they shook it off rather quickly and the Clippers’ turnovers stopped them from taking advantage.

▪ Sam Hauser has really cooled off after his scorching start this season. He missed both of his first-half 3-point attempts, dropping him to 14 for 51 in December (27.4 percent).

▪ Brown’s scoring bursts have been impactful this season. And they seemingly come out of nowhere. During one 90-second stretch midway through the second quarter, he converted a 3-point play on a tough pull-up, roared through the lane for a dunk, and converted a difficult up-and-under shot from about 10 feet. His arsenal has been diverse.

▪ That flurry was part of a 9-0 Celtics run that was crafted by last season’s starters, with Tatum and Brown joined by Robert Williams, Horford, and Smart. Despite Mazzulla’s suggestion that Williams might come off the bench all season, it’s hard to imagine the team won’t go back to this group by the time the playoffs arrive.

Advertisement

▪ The Clippers made 7 of 21 3-pointers in the first half but surged back into the game with their long-range shooting in the third quarter. They started the period by connecting on three in a row and went 7 for 11 in the third, helping them flip an 11-point halftime deficit into an 85-84 lead at the start of the fourth.

▪ Williams continues to progress just two weeks after making his season debut. He caused problems for the Clippers at both ends, and with the score tied early in the fourth quarter he actually drew a foul on a nice drive against Paul George. Moments later, Williams scored in a more traditional way, with an easy dunk off a feed from Derrick White.





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.