EMass boys’ hockey: MVP of the Christie Serino Classic, St. Mary’s goalie Anthony Palmer headlines Players of the Week

CJ Bailey and Jason Swaim, Concord-Carlisle –– The goaltending duo backstopped the Patriots (2-3) to victory in the Battle Road Classic. Swaim, a sophomore, made 26 saves in a 3-2 first-round overtime win over Lexington and Bailey, a junior, posted a 45-save shutout in a 6-0 championship game victory over Wachusett.

Ben Cronin Silver Lake –– After potting the winner in a 2-1 win over Whitman-Hanson in the first round of the Cashman Tournament, the senior scored twice in a 5-0 victory against Rockland for the title.

Griffin Curran, Walpole –– The senior forward factored into each scoring play, tallying a pair of goals and an assist in a 3-1 nonleague win over Norwood for the Timberwolves (3-1-0).