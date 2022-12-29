EMass boys’ hockey: MVP of the Christie Serino Classic, St. Mary’s goalie Anthony Palmer headlines Players of the Week

CJ Bailey and Jason Swaim, Concord-Carlisle –– The goaltending duo backstopped the Patriots (2-3) to victory in the Battle Road Classic. Swaim, a sophomore, made 26 saves in a 3-2 first-round overtime win over Lexington and Bailey, a junior, posted a 45-save shutout in a 6-0 championship game victory over Wachusett.
Ben Cronin Silver Lake –– After potting the winner in a 2-1 win over Whitman-Hanson in the first round of the Cashman Tournament, the senior scored twice in a 5-0 victory against Rockland for the title.
Griffin Curran, Walpole –– The senior forward factored into each scoring play, tallying a pair of goals and an assist in a 3-1 nonleague win over Norwood for the Timberwolves (3-1-0).
Anthony Palmer, St. Mary’s –– The freshman from Lynnfield was named the MVP of the Christie Serino Christmas Classic after posting a 7-0 first-round win vs. Weymouth and following it up with a 27-save effort in a 2-1 win over No. 15 Franklin in the final.
Davis Sullivan, Somerset Berkley –– The senior captain anchored the attack, scoring and contributing three assists in a 4-1 nonleague win against Taunton for the Raiders (4-0).
