BOYS' HOCKEY: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ hockey: MVP of the Christie Serino Classic, St. Mary’s goalie Anthony Palmer headlines Players of the Week

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated December 29, 2022, 58 minutes ago

CJ Bailey and Jason Swaim, Concord-Carlisle –– The goaltending duo backstopped the Patriots (2-3) to victory in the Battle Road Classic. Swaim, a sophomore, made 26 saves in a 3-2 first-round overtime win over Lexington and Bailey, a junior, posted a 45-save shutout in a 6-0 championship game victory over Wachusett.

Ben Cronin Silver Lake –– After potting the winner in a 2-1 win over Whitman-Hanson in the first round of the Cashman Tournament, the senior scored twice in a 5-0 victory against Rockland for the title.

Griffin Curran, Walpole –– The senior forward factored into each scoring play, tallying a pair of goals and an assist in a 3-1 nonleague win over Norwood for the Timberwolves (3-1-0).

Anthony Palmer, St. Mary’s –– The freshman from Lynnfield was named the MVP of the Christie Serino Christmas Classic after posting a 7-0 first-round win vs. Weymouth and following it up with a 27-save effort in a 2-1 win over No. 15 Franklin in the final.

Davis Sullivan, Somerset Berkley –– The senior captain anchored the attack, scoring and contributing three assists in a 4-1 nonleague win against Taunton for the Raiders (4-0).

