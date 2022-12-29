Even if Patriots make the playoffs, Bill Belichick has a lot to answer for

The realist knows what no one should see in this miraculous sliver of late-season life: validation.

The optimist might see a cause for celebration, something still at stake with two weeks remaining in the season, a scenario most teams would sign on for. The pessimist might see it as evidence of desperation, the only straw to grasp at for a team that has lost four of its last five games, including the last two with awful fourth-quarter mistakes.

With two games to go, the Patriots’ playoff hopes are still alive. Even more, they control their own destiny: Beat the Dolphins Sunday at home, beat the Bills the following week on the road, and they’re in.

Advertisement

This is a reflection of expanded playoffs and a weak AFC more than any endorsement of what Bill Belichick & Co. have done this year, and however this 2022 campaign comes to an end, Belichick has to answer for the missteps and mistakes he’s made with this offense.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

No call here for replacing the 70-year-old coach, whose stability across two-plus decades has been as impressive as it is unusual. Just take a look around the league this week alone for a reminder of what it’s like in most places.

Nathaniel Hackett was fired in Denver without making it through his debut season. Josh McDaniels is struggling as a head coach again, this time in Vegas, where he just benched three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Patriot castoff Jarrett Stidham. Washington changed up quarterbacks because one got healthy while the Dolphins were forced to switch because one was not.

The NFL constant has always been change. But the Patriots long bucked that trend, dominating their division, coasting through postseason bye weeks, owning home-field advantage, and staking claim to the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Not anymore.

And the owner, who made it clear back in March that he expected a return to the old Patriot way, is sure to be looking for answers. In March, Robert Kraft was reflecting on an improved 2021 season, when a free agent splurge helped erase the sting of a 7-9 2020 campaign but ended with a thud in an embarrassingly lopsided playoff loss to the Bills.

Even before fielding reporters’ questions, Kraft said, “I’m a Patriot fan big-time first. And more than anything, it bothers me that we haven’t been able to win a playoff game in the last three years.”

He looked to this season as an anticipated return to the NFL elite.

“I expect it to happen as soon as this year,” Kraft said. “I think we’ve made the commitments as an organization, and I think we have a lot of talent, some wonderful young men from last year and a couple in the weeds from before. This is a chance for them to grow and come together and the team comes together. I think these young quarterbacks, the good ones in their second year have usually grown a great deal.

“I’m a big fan of Mac Jones. I see how hard he works. He wants everything to go right. He puts the time and energy. His personality is a team guy. We have a chance. Without a good coach and a good quarterback, no matter how good the other players are, I don’t think you can win consistently. Hopefully, I believe we have both an outstanding coach and a good young prospect at quarterback.”

Advertisement

Then how must he feel about Belichick’s disastrous, indefensible decision to entrust that young QB and that developing offense to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge? It’s possible that Belichick, internally at least, has admitted to the error of his ways, and the reported pursuit of once (maybe future) quarterback whisperer Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator could speak to the egregious mistake in giving the offensive reins to a guy with no discernible offensive experience on his résumé who seems to let personal personnel issues (Kendrick Bourne anyone?) get in the way of professional personnel needs.

That neither Patricia nor his sidekick Judge had ever called offensive plays before has become numbingly obvious in the Patriots’ no-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust offense that especially can’t find its way on third down.

It was back before the season opener in Miami, back to a time even Belichick acknowledged Wednesday “seems like a long time since we were just down there, but … a lot of water under the bridge since then,” when the coach said some fateful words to my colleague Dan Shaughnessy.

“I think they’re both good coaches,” Belichick told Shaughnessy. “Ultimately, it’s my responsibility, like it always is. So if it doesn’t go well, blame me.”

OK, then. Consider yourself blamed. Now fix it.

Jones said all the right things this week about the importance of Sunday’s game. As a second-year pro, he has no need or inclination to take any opportunity for granted.

Advertisement

“This is the type of game everybody wants to play in, where both teams have a lot at stake,” Jones said. “Everything that happened in the past is just a learning experience. Then everything that’s happening now is the present and that’s what you have to focus on.”

With an eye on the future, too, where Belichick has to answer for this mess.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.