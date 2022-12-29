Facing vaunted Dolphins receivers, Patriots must trawl their depth chart to fill out depleted secondary

New England’s secondary is dealing with a rash of injuries and faces the real possibility that three of its top four cornerbacks will be unavailable against the likes of Tyreek Hill (1,632 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns) and Jaylen Waddle (1,260, 8) in Sunday’s key battle at Gillette Stadium.

FOXBOROUGH — Casting a net over the Dolphins’ receiving corps is a huge challenge, even if the opposing defense is at full strength.

Jalen Mills (groin), Jack Jones (knee), and Marcus Jones (concussion) missed Thursday’s practice, while Jonathan Jones (chest) was a limited participant.

That leaves Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade, and practice squadders Quandre Mosely (signed Dec. 5) and Tae Hayes (signed Tuesday) as healthy bodies at the position.

Advertisement

New England’s nickel look could have Jonathan Jones and Wade as the perimeter corners, with Bryant on the inside.

It would be a marked increase in work for Wade, who has just 18 defensive snaps under his belt this season and 29 for his career. He has been a healthy scratch in nine games this season.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Despite that lack of experience, Wade said his confidence is “always at its most high” and he’s been preparing for his chance to contribute.

“If you want to be great, you’ve always got to stay engaged no matter what your outcome or your situation is,” he said following Thursday’s practice. “You’ve just got to always stay engaged and just always be prepared because, you see where we at right now. So, you’ve got to always be prepared to just to go on the field and perform.’’

Wade, who said he has no preference about playing outside or inside, sees the same thing everyone does when they watch Hill and Waddle: speed.

He said the Patriots will employ several strategies to counteract Miami’s dynamic duo.

Advertisement

“Yeah, there’s different ways. Mug ‘em at the line. There’s lots of different ways,” Wade said. “Everybody plays different things, so we’ve got different things prepared just for Sunday, just for them.”

Mosely is an undrafted rookie out of Kentucky with excellent athleticism as evidenced by his 4.4 speed and 36-inch vertical leap recorded at his pro day, according to nfldraftscout.com. The 6-foot-1-inch, 185-pounder collected 69 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 10 passes defensed in three college seasons.

Mosely has had brief stints with the Cowboys, Seahawks, and Buccaneers but has not yet played in an NFL game.

Hayes is also well traveled and most recently was with the Panthers, for whom he played five games this season. Undrafted out of Appalachian State in 2019, he’s also been with the Jaguars, Dolphins, and Vikings.

The Patriots could shift others to cornerback, including safeties Jabrill Peppers, Joshuah Bledsoe, Brenden Schooler, and practice squader Brad Hawkins, all of whom have coverage experience in some form.

Devin McCourty was a Pro Bowl cornerback in his rookie season (2010) but it’s the longest of shots that he’d jump back to his old position as his presence at safety is invaluable.

Coach Bill Belichick has employed offensive players on defense in the past (think receivers Troy Brown and Julian Edelman) and there are receivers on the roster who have the athleticism to fill in in a pinch: Raleigh Webb, Lynn Bowden Jr., and Tre Nixon, the latter two are on the practice squad.

Advertisement

Linebacker Matthew Judon, who dropped into coverage a bunch against Arizona, joked that observers shouldn’t “be surprised if it’s me versus Waddle out there on an island.”

Judon did express confidence in whoever gets the nod and bristled at the notion thatsubs are fill-ins.

“Shoot, they aren’t filling in, you know? There’s an opportunity for them to get to start and get to play a lot. It ain’t no fill in. It ain’t no ‘just because.’ They’re here for a reason. They got a jersey for a reason. They got a helmet for a reason. They were assigned a position,” said Judon. “This this is how their life was supposed to play out and this is their chance, and this is their opportunity. You see it a lot, you see a lot of guys, guys don’t get the opportunity. They don’t get the chance. And then once they do, they take off and, uh, thats how their career ascends and that’s how their career starts. And so, this is their opportunity, it ain’t no fill-in role.’’

Safety Phillips out with illness

To add injury to injuries, safety Adrian Phillips, who excels at covering tight ends such as Miami’s Mike Gesicki, missed practice because of an illness.

A day after being limited at practice because of a lingering thigh issue suffered on Thanksgiving, running back Damien Harris was absent for personal reasons. Harris, the Patriots’ second-leading rusher (383 yards), has missed the last four games.

Also missing from practice: tight end Jonnu Smith (concussion), receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), and tackle Yodny Cajuste (illness).

Advertisement

In addition to Jonathan Jones, those listed as limited included tight end Hunter Henry (knee), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), and receiver Tyquan Thornton.

Six pack of injured Dolphins

Six Dolphins missed practice: QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), fullback Alec Ingold (thumb), receiver River Cracraft (calf), offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe, pectoral, knee, hip) and Eric Fisher (calf), and linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand).

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.