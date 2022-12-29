Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones signs with Massachusetts Pirates indoor team

“Cardale is a winner. He has the ability to create and improvise, obviously has a live arm and has competed at the highest levels of football. We’re excited to insert his skill set and abilities within our organization,” Pirates general manager Jawad Yatim said in a release. “We want a locker room full of enthusiasm this year and my conversations with Cardale have only reflected that sentiment. We’re really glad to have him.”

Cardale Jones, who quarterbacked Ohio State to a national championship in the inaugural College Football Playoff, has signed with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League.

Jones, third on the depth chart most of the year, threw for three touchdowns in the 2014 Big Ten championship game to help the Buckeyes get into the CFP, then accounted for three touchdowns in victories over Alabama and Oregon as OSU won its most recent national title. He started seven games under center in the 2015 season, Ohio State winning them all, but was benched midseason and soon declared for the NFL Draft a season early.

Taken in the fourth round by Buffalo, he played his lone NFL quarter in the 2016 season finale for the Bills before bouncing through the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks to the XFL’s DC Defenders, for whom he started five games during the league’s abbreviated 2020 season. Jones, listed at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, was briefly a member of the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Elks in May.

The Pirates, who play at the DCU Center, went 11-5 and lost in the first round of the playoffs last season, their second in the IFL after winning the 2021 league championship. Their home opener is scheduled for March 26.