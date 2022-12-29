Four teams can secure a playoff berth on Sunday, plus the rest of the Week 17 clinching scenarios

New York Giants (8-6-1): The Giants will clinch their first playoff berth since 2016 with a win over the Indianapolis Colts at home. New York also will clinch a playoff berth with losses by the Commanders, Lions, and Packers; or with losses by the Commanders and Seahawks; or with losses by the Seahawks and Lions plus a Packers loss/tie.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8): The Buccaneers will clinch the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers in Tampa.

There are 24 NFL teams still in postseason contention with two weeks left in the NFL season, which ties 2021 and 2006 as the third most in league history at this point in the season. (The record is 26, set in 2004.) The field could become a whole lot more clear after Week 17, however. Here’s a look at where things stand.

Washington Commanders (7-7-1): The Commanders will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Browns at home, plus losses by the Seahawks and Lions, plus a Packers loss/tie.

Miami Dolphins (8-7): The Dolphins will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Patriots plus a Jets loss/tie against the Seahawks, or with a tie plus a Jets loss plus a Steelers loss/tie against the Ravens.

Buffalo Bills (12-3): The Bills will clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs with a win over the Bengals in Cincinnati plus a Chiefs loss to the Broncos in Kansas City.

Philadelphia Eagles (13-2): The Eagles will clinch the NFC East with a win or tie against the Saints in Philadelphia, or with a Cowboys loss or tie against the Titans on Thursday night. Philadelphia will clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs with a win, or with a tie plus a Vikings loss/tie against the Packers, or with losses/ties from the Cowboys, 49ers, and Vikings.

Cincinnati Bengals (11-4): The Bengals will clinch the AFC North with a win over the Bills plus a Ravens loss/tie against the Steelers in Baltimore, or with a tie plus a Ravens loss.

Injuries pile up for Titans

The Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday.

Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game.

The Titans (7-8) already had declared Tannehill out for Thursday night’s game with the Dallas Cowboys. For Tannehill to have a chance to play again this season, Tennessee will have to beat the Jaguars in Jacksonville in the regular-season finale for the AFC South title and advance to the divisional round.

Tennessee also placed linebacker Zach Cunningham on injured reserve for the second time this season with an injured elbow and outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who hurt a pectoral muscle in last week’s loss to Houston. The Titans now have 22 players on injured reserve. They go into Thursday night’s game having used an NFL-high 82 different players a year after playing a league-high 91 players — most ever in a non-strike season.

Bears looking to poach Big Ten commish

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has spoken to the Chicago Bears about the vacancy at the top of the organization and is a candidate to become the team’s next president and CEO, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Warren’s resume includes multiple stops in the NFL and the Bears are searching for a president to replace the retiring Ted Phillips.

“We have not set a timeline for announcing Ted Phillips’s successor,” the team said. “Our search team has cast a wide net, spoken to many outstanding candidates and looks forward to introducing our next President and CEO at the process’s conclusion.”

The Big Ten released a statement, saying Warren “regularly receives unique opportunities and request for his expertise from leaders across a variety of industries, ranging from professional sports ownership groups to private equity firms.”

Giants safety returns from broken hand

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney, the team’s 2020 second-round pick, has returned to practice after missing seven games with a broken left hand sustained during the team’s bye week.

McKinney, a defensive co-captain, was taken off the non-football injury list. There is an outside chance he could play Sunday.

“Man, I want to get back big time,” McKinney said. “The coaches know that, and the trainers know that. They know that I really want to get back and I’m kind of running out of patience here.”

McKinney broke his hand in Mexico while he was taking a guided tour on an all-terrain vehicle. He never disclosed exactly what happened, but the injury required surgery.

Clinton-Dix announces retirement

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is retiring as a Green Bay Packer after spending his first 4½ seasons with that franchise.

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Clinton-Dix had informed the team of his decision to retire with the Packers.

The Packers selected Clinton-Dix out of Alabama with the 21st overall pick in the 2014 draft. He earned Pro Bowl honors with the Packers in 2016 and remained with Green Bay until getting traded to Washington during the 2018 season.

Clinton-Dix had 14 interceptions with the Packers. He made 16 starts with the Bears in 2019, didn’t play any games in 2020, appeared in two games with the Raiders in 2021 and hadn’t played anywhere this season. He finishes his career with 16 interceptions.