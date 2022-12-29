Here’s the state’s top 26 high school football players from the coaches association

Ever wonder how all-stars in local leagues stack up against the best players throughout the MIAA, and even some of the best Independent School League players in the state?

The executive board of the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association helped to settle that question by selecting the top 26 players for the 2022 All-State team. Comprised of 25 seniors and Milton Academy junior linebacker Owen Howlett, the team includes three players from Springfield Central, two players from Central Catholic, and two players each from Division 1 champion St. John’s Prep and Division 2 champion Catholic Memorial.

The players will be honored at a banquet co-sponsored by the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston and the MHSFCA on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Burlington Marriott.