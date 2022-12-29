It’s too risky for the Dolphins to play Tua Tagovailoa again this season

“I don’t think Tua has to face that retirement question at this point,” Nowinski said Thursday. “Tua deserves to have an offseason to recover and take stock of his goals in life. But players have come back from multiple concussions before and had long careers.”

But when it comes to Tua Tagovailoa continuing his NFL career after suffering what was possibly his third concussion in three months, Nowinski’s answer may surprise you.

As co-founder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation at Boston University, Chris Nowinski has seen first-hand the damage that contact sports do to the brain. He has seen advanced cases of CTE in countless former athletes. He counsels athletes who have developed mental health issues after suffering concussions.

The Dolphins quarterback has been fortunate so far that he has recovered from all of his big hits. That doesn’t mean he should, or will, strap on his pads again in 2022.

He is in concussion protocol this week as the 8-7 Dolphins gear up for Sunday’s game at the 7-8 Patriots, a game with huge playoff stakes. Tagovailoa finished last Sunday’s loss to the Packers, but got his head slammed to the turf in the second quarter. The Dolphins said they noticed Tagovailoa showing symptoms Monday and sent him into the protocol, where he was officially diagnosed with a concussion.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has not made any definitive statements about Tagovailoa’s availability for Sunday or the rest of the season, but said Teddy Bridgewater is getting ready to start, with rookie Skylar Thompson as backup.

“I’ve been advised by medical professionals that it’s critical that Tua worries only about the day that he’s currently in and nothing else,” McDaniel said Wednesday. “He is in the building, but beyond that, as medical professionals will tell you, any added pressure, anything beyond that day does not behoove the process at all.”

Officially, this week marks the second time this season that Tagovailoa has been in concussion protocol. He took a nasty hit in Week 4 in a Thursday night game against the Bengals that sent him to the hospital for observation and kept him out for two games. Four days earlier, Tagovailoa had taken a hit against Buffalo that was not officially ruled a concussion but had him stumbling and led to the NFL changing its concussion protocols.

Then last Sunday, he suffered another concussion, at least his second and potentially his third of the season. Nowinski said there is no way Tagovailoa can risk a fourth, even if his symptoms clear and he makes a full recovery.

“He’s starting to play with fire when you risk having a fourth concussion in four months,” Nowinski said. “We just don’t have the data to know what happens yet. But there are plenty of anecdotes of individuals where multiple concussions over a period of time is life-changing. You start to worry about mental health issues. It’s just not worth it at that point.”

Nowinski points out that Tagovailoa returning to the field again this season would be against his best interests, as well as those of the NFL.

“If he goes back this season, he could be risking another injury that either results in long-term symptoms that would force retirement, or if he got another concussion, teams would be less interested in signing him in the future,” Nowinski said. “And it would be an odd situation for the NFL, to have a player who gets four concussions in a season in an era where we’re trying to take better care of players.”

Tagovailoa is having a terrific season — 8-5 as a starter, leading the NFL in yards per attempt (8.77) and passer rating (105.5). The Dolphins currently sit in the No. 7 playoff spot in the AFC and can clinch a playoff berth with a win Sunday and a loss by the Jets.

Tagovailoa, though, probably won’t be along for the ride.

The Dolphins signed Bridgewater, a nine-year NFL veteran, in the offseason as a hedge against Tagovailoa’s injury history. Bridgewater has a 33-31 record as a starter with Minnesota, New Orleans, Carolina, Denver, and Miami. He went 11-5 and made the playoffs with the Vikings in 2015.

The Dolphins have lost all three games in which Bridgewater appeared this year, though he prepared for only one as the starter. Bridgewater threw for 193 yards with a touchdown and an interception in relief of Tagovailoa in a loss to the Bengals. He left his Week 5 start against the Jets after one pass for a concussion evaluation, a game the Dolphins eventually lost with Thompson. Bridgewater then threw for 329 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in relief of Thompson in a Week 6 loss to the Vikings.

Sunday’s game will be Bridgewater’s first against the Patriots.

“This is why we thought it so vital to go after him in free agency,” McDaniel said. “This is why he’s done such a diligent job during the course of the season with his own injuries and such to be prepared for this opportunity. And I know the team is very excited. I feel very fortunate to have him and for him to get his opportunity that he’s totally prepared for.”

Nowinski believes the Dolphins don’t need to find a new long-term quarterback and that Tagovailoa should be able to resume his career next year if he wants. Athletes such as the Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron and the Penguins’ Sidney Crosby were able to forge long playing careers despite suffering several concussions.

“If somebody has small hits that result in long-term symptoms, and it happens multiple times, that’s when we start talking about retirement,” Nowinski said. “These hits for Tua, they’ve all been significant blows, and none have resulted in long-term symptoms yet. That’s why, from my understanding of how doctors make these retirement decisions, he’s been unlucky rather than he’s got signs of permanent brain damage.”

Even if Tagovailoa is feeling better, he likely will remain on the sidelines this year, unable to finish his great season and help the Dolphins in their quest for the Super Bowl. Instead, it’s all on Bridgewater’s shoulders.

“Teddy thrives on those moments,” McDaniel said. “I’m happy for him to get the opportunity to fully prepare for a game that the team needs him for. So we’re very fortunate to have him and excited for his opportunity.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.