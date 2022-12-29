Jahmyl Telfort’s 31 points gets Northeastern men into conference play right

Jahmyl Telfort had a career-high 31 points as the Northeastern men’s basketball team went 12-of-21 from three-point range en route to an 88-76 win over North Carolina A&T on Thursday night at Matthews Arena.

Northeastern won its Colonial Athletic Association opener for the 10th time in the last 11 seasons.

Telfort had six rebounds and three steals for the Huskies (5-7, 1-0 CAA), with 20 of his 31 points coming in the first half. Chris Doherty scored 19, shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Coleman Stucke recorded 13 points and finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range.