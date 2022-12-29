Joe Mazzulla remains sidelined, so Damon Stoudamire again coaches Celtics, this time against Clippers

“Joe is Joe,” Stoudamire said, chuckling. “He’s been sending me stats since I first got here, since I first met him. He’s going to always do those things. But he’s encouraging. The biggest thing for him is we need him to get healthy so he can get back. We like to be whole around here. It hasn’t been that way often, but now we’ve got all our guys back, get him back and we’ll be whole. But Joe has definitely been sending texts, and we’ve talked. The biggest thing for me is just making sure he’s in good spirits, because I know he wants to be here.”

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla remained sidelined for Thursday night’s game against the Clippers because of corneal abrasions suffered in a recent pickup basketball game. Assistant coach Damon Stoudamire guided the team for the second game in a row, but Stoudamire said Mazzulla has remained involved in game preparation.

Advertisement

Stoudamire said that Mazzulla is planning to return to the bench for Sunday’s road game against the Nuggets. Guard Malcolm Brogdon and forward Blake Griffin also missed Thursday’s game because of non-COVID illnesses.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Stoudamire had a 13-year NBA career as a player and after working as a college and pro assistant for several years he was named head coach at the University of the Pacific from 2016-21. He coached the Celtics in their win over the Rockets on Tuesday and said little changed in his day-to-day role.

“It was really no different, actually,” Stoudamire said. “It’s working guys out, passing, doing the same things I normally would do. I’m just trying to do the same things. I guess it would have been different for me if I hadn’t coached a game before in my life, but I have.”

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, whose playing career mostly crossed paths with Stoudamire’s, said he was glad to see Stoudamire get an opportunity.

Advertisement

“Damon deserves a head-coaching job in this league,” Lue said. “He’s been around for a while, so just see what he had a chance to do against Houston the other night and now coaching again tonight, it’s just good to see. So, hopefully he can continue to keep getting this experience and he gets an opportunity soon.”

Time management

Mazzulla suggested prior to Tuesday’s game that center Robert Williams, who returned Dec. 16 after missing the first two months of the season following left knee surgery, could come off the bench for the remainder of the season.

Stoudamire said he received some instructions regarding Williams’s playing time.

“We’ve been given medically the minutes that he should play and we just kind of play off of that,” he said. “You can see Rob, to me, getting better each day, each game. Last game he was able to play consistent minutes for a long period of time, and that was big for him. I think more than anything as a team, we know we need him. But I think the biggest thing is he needs to be comfortable.”

Everything is relative

Lue has said that he and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum’s father, Justin, are cousins on Lue’s grandfather’s side of the family. Both are Missouri natives, and Lue has enjoyed watching Jayson Tatum’s growth over the years.

“He was quiet,” Lue said. “He always wanted to lead by example, how he played and how he worked. But I think now, just the player is right there in the top of the MVP race. I think the biggest thing for him is we know he can score the basketball, but I think defensively, he’s taken that defensive challenge every night of wanting to guard their best player, but also passing the ball, making plays for your teammates, making guys better. And that’s what he’s done, take that huge step these last couple years.”

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.