BOYS' BASKETBALL: NEWTON NORTH 61, CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 58 (OT)

Jose Padilla’s 3 at the buzzer shoots top-ranked Newton North boys’ basketball past No. 4 Catholic Memorial for Garden City title

By Ethan Winter Globe Correspondent,Updated December 29, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Newton North's Jose Padilla (30) releases a 3-pointer over the fingertips of Catholic Memorial's Malachi Bryant (14) that swished through the net at the buzzer to lift the Tigers to a 61-58 overtime victory in the Garden City Classic.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

NEWTON — Four seconds left, tie game in overtime, Jose Padilla wanted the ball.

The Newton North floor senior collected the inbound pass in the backcourt, pushed the ball up the right side of the floor with purpose, and launched a 30-footer that swished through the net at the buzzer to lift the top-ranked Tigers to a pulsating 61-58 victory over No. 4 Catholic Memorial in the championship game of the Garden City Classic Thursday night.

“That was a tournament game,” Newton North coach Paul Connolly said. “You can’t create (that environment) in practice so that was really good.”

“I wanted to shoot it, they gave me space and it went in,” said Padilla, who scored a game-high 23 points for North (5-0).

His heroics were necessary after CM’s Matthew St. Martin sank a pair of free throws with 4.2 seconds remaining.

CM (4-1) forced OT when junior guard Ryan Higgins (8 points) scored off of an inbound pass with less than 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Padilla’s shot at the end of regulation ended up going off the top of the backboard.

“It was a great game,” Padilla said. “They are a very good team and there was great energy in the gym.”

Catholic Memorial got off to a slow start falling behind 14-6 after eight minutes of play. The Knights were able to pick it up offensively however in the second quarter, doubling up on Newton North 24-12 to take a 30-26 lead at the break.

CM received 18 points from senior guard Malachi Bryant .

Jose Padilla (30) was swarmed by his Newton North teammates after hitting the winner in overtime.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe
Catholic Memoria's Malachi Bryant (14) drives the ball to the basket while under pressure from Newton North's Jose Padilla (30) in Newton.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

