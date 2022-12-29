Michigan’s run at a national championship is heavy with Massachusetts flavor

With one Massachusetts native blocking for another, the Wolverines broke the Big Ten title game wide open and never looked back.

Luckily for him, Michigan’s interior linemen got a big push up front, with right guard Zak Zinter — a BB&N grad — driving Purdue’s defensive tackle into the turf to clear the way for Mullings’s first collegiate touchdown.

Having made a late-season switch from linebacker to running back, West Roxbury’s Kalel Mullings took a goal-line handoff in a one-point game and looked for a hole.

Four weeks later, Michigan enters the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 seed and the biggest threat to consensus favorite Georgia, and the Wolverines will do so with a distinct Commonwealth flavor — Michigan boasts seven Massachusetts products, while Georgia, Ohio State, and TCU combine for only one.

Advertisement

For that bumper crop of Bay State recruiting, coach John Harbaugh can thank his old defensive coordinator, Spencer native and current UMass head coach Don Brown.

Brown’s New England ties were critical in tapping into a region often overlooked by college football’s elite. He was instrumental in getting Everett’s Mike Sainristil, the state’s 2018-19 Gatorade Player of the Year, to flip his commitment from Virginia Tech.

“It was easy because I have a good relationship with him,” Sainristil told 247Sports upon his commitment. “It made me happy seeing how happy he was when I told him that.”

Four years later, Sainristil is one of the captains of perhaps the best defense in the country after moving this fall from wide receiver to cornerback, where he became an All-Big Ten honorable mention. He’s made 51 tackles and broken up seven passes lining up as a nickel corner this season.

Brown secured key commitments on both sides of the ball in his time at Michigan; two-time All-Big Ten lineman Zinter is another Brown coup, and a crucial part of the Wolverines’ top-five rushing attack. Zinter is a wrecking ball up front and one of the nation’s best at his position, clearing the way for Michigan’s backfield to rack up 243 yards per game.

Advertisement

That backfield now includes Mullings, who like Sainristil has flipped sides as needed. Brown was extremely persistent in bringing Milton Academy’s two-way star to Ann Arbor, badgering coach Kevin MacDonald out of his sick bed to offer a freshman Mullings a scholarship back in 2017. The hybrid star followed Sainristil as the Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year, followed him to Michigan a year later, and made a big impact transitioning back to the offense with a jump pass against Ohio State and two touchdowns in the Big Ten championship against Purdue.

Four more Massachusetts natives have suited up for Michigan this season: Mansfield’s TJ Guy has seen snaps in several games off the edge and on special teams; Northborough’s Greg Crippen played a handful of games last season backing up star center Olusegun Oluwatimi, the nation’s best interior lineman; former St. John’s star Eamonn Dennis has largely contributed on special teams; and Governor’s Academy grad Peyton O’Leary caught his first career pass in September.

Those four probably won’t swing a national championship over the next two weeks, but Sainristil, Zinter, and Mullings will play key roles as the Wolverines chase their first national title since Tom Brady was on the roster.

It all starts with Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU, with Michigan (13-0) set as 7.5-point favorites. The Horned Frogs (12-1) stumbled into the playoff, with an upset loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship jeopardizing their postseason hopes. The Wolverines, meanwhile, looked unstoppable in steamrolling Ohio State and Purdue for the Big Ten crown.

Advertisement

Sainristil and the defense will be tasked with stopping one of the best QB-receiver tandems in the country — TCU’s Max Duggan and Quentin Johnston — while Zinter and Mullings look to take advantage of the Horned Frogs’ middling defense.

A win Saturday would set up an intriguing rematch in the national championship, regardless who emerges from the Peach Bowl. It’ll either be a chance for Michigan to avenge a crushing defeat to Georgia in last year’s semifinal, or another shot to get one over on their biggest rivals after a blowout of the Buckeyes on Nov. 26.

Either way, Massachusetts football will have plenty to say about Michigan’s national title hopes. Brown might not be directing the defense anymore, but his influence remains.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.