Watertown and Wayland use cooperative effort to keep boys’ varsity hockey program on ice

With projected player numbers dropping below 15 for this season, however, Watertown was in a precarious position. But the lights are staying on at John A. Ryan Arena. The Raiders are hosting a co-op with Wayland, which fielded just a junior varsity team last year.

Within two years of capturing the Division 3 state title in 2015, the Raiders were forced to compete solely at the junior varsity level due to a lack of available players. Watertown was back as a varsity program for the 2017-18 season, and advanced to the Division 4 state final last March, denied by Sandwich in double overtime.

From the highest of peaks to the lowest of valleys, the Watertown boys’ hockey program has run the gamut over the last decade.

Advertisement

“We knew our numbers were going to be hurting for a couple of years,” said said coach John Vlachos, a 1979 graduate who also coaches girls’ soccer and girls’ tennis teams at Watertown.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Under the co-op agreement, the team is donning Watertown jerseys with its customary Raiders logo and playing its home games at “The JAR,” roughly 10 miles down Route 20 from Wayland High. Watertown is now aligned in Division 3.

After initially returning under Vlachos’s direction to play an independent schedule in 2017, Watertown is in its third year as a full member of the Middlesex League, making matters even better for its players (Wayland had previously competed in Tier 3 of the Dual County/Merrimack Valley League in boys’ hockey).

“Finally being back in the Middlesex League and playing varsity, it’s been a lot of fun for us,” co-captain Anthony Venezia said. “Being able to compete with our league has been a lot of fun for us. We have a lot of hockey players who are just really glad to be able to play for our town.”

Advertisement

While the Raiders had trouble with Liberty Division power Arlington in the opener (a 10-1 loss), just a week later, Watertown skated to a scoreless tie at perennial contender at Belmont.

The masterpiece was painted by Watertown goalie Casey Williams (33 saves), a member of the varsity since seventh grade. Williams said he was initially surprised when he heard that his team would be part of a co-op.

“Coming into a season after getting as far as you can get, you expect everyone to buy in, but I guess the numbers are low,” Williams said.

He added, however, that the six players from Wayland (with 14 from Watertown) have had no trouble fitting in with their new teammates.

“It’s all love,” Williams said. “I used to play with some of them in youth hockey. It makes everything a lot easier.”

Ryan Desmond is the lone senior from Wayland; his high school slate: a 1-19 freshman season for the Warriors, a COVID-19-shortened sophomore campaign and a sub-varsity season as a junior.

He was “beyond happy” when he learned of the co-op.

“The work that went in behind the scenes with our coaches, athletic directors and superintendents, I can’t thank them enough,” Desmond said. “It’s an experience I look forward to – and Watertown, after making it all the way to the Garden last year? You couldn’t ask for a better scenario.”

Former Wayland coach E.J. Nicholas has joined the Raiders’ staff as an assistant.

Advertisement

A 2011 Wayland grad who’d been involved with the high school program as either a player or coach for 14 years, said that it’s been interesting for him being involved in a new program for the first time — but all in a positive way.

“I’m hoping that having a varsity season like this will turn around and make that difference and not make kids want to leave, and have that desire to be there,” Nicholas said.

Wayland advanced to the Division 3 North final four times from 2012-18 – winning three, including once over Watertown.

“We’re very fortunate to not only be able to have a varsity team, but be able to have a very skilled team with it,” Nicholas noted. “Why risk losing that?”

The co-op runs through the 2023-24 season.

Watertown captain Anthony Venezia celebrates his goal in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over Bedford at the John A Ryan Skating Arena. He also assisted on three goals. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Ice chips

▪The stakes are always high in a Hingham-Marshfield matchup. The annual New Years Eve game will feature even more emotion — the teams are raising money for Hockey Fights Cancer, a idea generated by coaches Tony Messina (Hingham) and Dan Connolly (Marshfield).

More than $23,000 has been collected in advance of Saturday’s meeting between the third-ranked Harbormen (3-0-1) and the No. 12 Rams (4-1-0) at Pilgrim Arena. Each player will have a sign on the back wall of the arena stating who they are playing for.

“We wanted to do something that raises money for others,” said Messina. “We’ve had tremendous participation for the team’s raising money.”

The teams will don custom jerseys, with the Rams wearing purple jerseys with white numbers and the Harbormen sporting white threads with purple numbers. The font will mimic the numbers on the scoreboard on the Green Monster, as the teams will wear the jerseys again when they scrimmage at Fenway Park on Jan. 11, 2023.

Advertisement

“Win or lose, both teams are doing something great,” said Connolly. “Obviously, you want to win but at the end of the day you can look back and see all the good that was done from these two communities.”

Danny Sheehan, an honorary team member at Marshfield who died at age 8 in August 2021 from brain cancer, is an inspiration.

“We adopted him as a team player for us,” said Connolly. “Kids would go over to his house once a week to see him, crack jokes with him and everything.”

The Harbormen remain involved with JD55 (Jack’s Drive), which was created to raise money for pediatric brain cancer after former Hingham youth hockey player Jack Giorgio was battled the disease. He has recovered after three years of treatment. James Gordon, a former standout for the Harbormen, has recovered from testicular cancer a decade ago, in addition to parents of current and former players who have overcome the various forms of cancer.

“It’s going to be a great event,” said Messina. “Everyone knows someone affected by cancer.”

Games to watch

Saturday, No. 11 Reading at No. 4 Arlington, 12:30 p.m. –– The unbeaten Middlesex League Freedom Division foes square off for the first time at Ed Burns Arena.

Advertisement

Saturday, No. 13 Braintree at No. 1 Pope Francis, 12:30 p.m. –– The Wamps venture to the Olympia Center in West Springfield for a nonleague test against the high-flying Cardinals.

Wednesday, No. 6 BC High at No. 10 Belmont, 7 p.m. –– Senior captain Cam Fici and the Marauders welcome the Eagles to Skip Viglirolo Rink in a nonleague matchup.

Wednesday, No. 5 Xaverian at No. 7 Catholic Memorial, 7 p.m. –– Catholic Conference powers tangle for the first time this season at Warrior Ice Arena. The Hawks (4-1-0) took home the MHL Cup and the Knights are coming a Catholic Memorial Holiday Tournament title.

Correspondent Cam Kerry contributed to this story.