Well-traveled Harvard men’s hockey team brings some momentum back to town

“I think there’s a certain chemistry that comes from playing on the road, in hostile environments with great crowds,” said Harvard coach Ted Donato . “Those are opportunities to grow up a little bit as a team, and go through some challenges and adversity, so I think those are some real positives.”

Harvard went 4-2-1 on the swing before the holiday break to improve to 8-2-1 on the season.

It’s been a while since the Harvard men’s hockey team played a game in the Bay State. When the Crimson head over to Boston University for Friday night’s game, it will mark 55 days since they defeated Yale, 4-0, at Bright-Landry Hockey Center Nov. 5. In between were seven games on the road that included stops at Cornell and Michigan.

The Crimson were in Ann Arbor for a pair of games Nov. 25-26, earning a tie with the Wolverines on the first night. They lost the second matchup in a game that was briefly delayed between the second and third periods when Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and some of his players, back from a win at Ohio State earlier in the day, briefly ventured onto the ice in front of a cheering crowd at Yost Arena.

It was pointed out that Harvard football coach Tim Murphy has never ventured onto the ice after returning from a win at Yale.

”I’ve been waiting for him to do it, but it hasn’t happened,” Donato joked. “It was interesting. For me, in some ways that’s what college athletics is about — celebrating with your community and letting everybody share in your successes.”

And there has been plenty to celebrate for a Harvard squad that is ranked ninth as it heads into the second half of the season. Forwards Sean Farrell (6-9—15) and Matthew Coronato (7-11—18) have combined to average 3 points per game, the most of any NCAA duo, and are among the names being bandied about as Hobey Baker contenders. Junior Alex Laferriere (7-5—12) and senior Henry Thrun (3-11—14) have also put up impressive numbers.

“You hope that your more experienced guys are your best players, and those guys have really led us offensively,” said Donato.

All four players have played a role on the Crimson’s special teams, which have been impressive, converting on 27.5 percent of their power plays, good for fifth nationally. The penalty kill is tops in the nation at 90.9 percent.

Friday night’s tilt with the No. 7 Terriers (11-5-0) will have plenty of intrigue. The two teams have a combined 27 players who have been drafted and feature two of the top scoring offenses in the nation: BU is No. 3 at 3.9 goals per game, paced by senior Matt Brown (8-15—23), the leading points producer in Hockey East, while Harvard is No. 9 scoring at 3.6 goals. Harvard also features the No. 8 defensive unit in the country with 2.3 goals allowed per game.

With Agganis Arena hosting “Disney on Ice” during the holidays, the game will be played at Walter Brown Arena, with Harvard making its first appearance there since Nov. 23, 2004, when Donato picked up his first win in the series as a rookie coach, 2-1. The game will air on ESPN2.

Harvard will finally return to Bright-Landry Hockey Center to host Northeastern (8-7-3) Sunday.

ECAC losing a leader

ECAC Hockey commissioner Steve Hagwell announced last week that he was retiring after the season. Hagwell joined the ECAC in 1999 and has served as commissioner for men’s and women’s hockey since 2005.

Under Hagwell’s leadership, the league was among the first to announce a multiyear partnership with ESPN, which became the official streaming provider for ECAC Hockey at the start of the 2018-19 season. As of the 2020-21 season, all 12 ECAC Hockey schools have been streaming home games on ESPN+ in the United States and via Stretch Internet internationally.

During his tenure, five ECAC teams won national championships, while more than 200 players went on to NHL, Olympic, and World Championship competition.

“I think Steve is a true gentleman and was a great representative of ECAC Hockey,” said Donato. “He was a great leader for us, and really was at the helm of some great moments for the league. We’ll be sad to see him go, but we’re happy for him as he moves on. He’ll be very much missed.”

Steve Metcalf appreciated the advice and wisdom Hagwell shared since he was named Hockey East commissioner in 2020.

“He’s just done so much for the game. He’ll be missed not only by the ECAC, but all of college hockey,” said Metcalf. “He’s been around the game a long time and given counsel to many commissioners, myself included.”

