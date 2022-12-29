Your guide to the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park

It marks the first time the NHL is returning a venue for its annual outdoor game. Fenway Park was the site of the 2010 edition as well.

The Winter Classic returns to Fenway Park on Jan. 2, with the Bruins hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Game details

Time: 2 p.m. (Eastern)

Location: Fenway Park

TV: TNT

Winter Classic history

▪ This will be the third Winter Classic for the Penguins, who split their first two games. It will mark the franchise’s sixth game outdoors, with Pittsburgh going 2-3 in the previous five. The Bruins are making their fourth appearance, having gone 2-1 in their three previous appearances, and have played a total of four games outdoors, going 3-1.

▪ The first Bruins appearance was in 2010, when they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers, 2-1, in overtime at Fenway Park. The second was in 2016, when they lost to the Montreal Canadiens, 5-1, at Gillette Stadium. Most recently, they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-2, at Notre Dame Stadium in 2019.

▪ The Winter Classic dates to 2008, when the Penguins edged the Buffalo Sabres, 2-1, at the home of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, which was then known as Ralph Wilson Stadium. Pittsburgh also lost to the Washington Capitals in 2011 at Heinz Field.

▪ The game also has been played at iconic venues such as Michigan Stadium, Yankee Stadium, and Wrigley Field.

What they’re wearing

The Bruins jerseys for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic include a number of throwback features. Courtesy of Boston Bruins

The Bruins’ jerseys will have an arched “BOSTON” emblazoned across the chest, a nod to the original spoked-B worn by players in 1948. The arching logo pays homage to New England amateur hockey and marks the first time only “BOSTON” will appear on the jersey for a Winter Classic. The Bruins had the spoked-B in the middle of the chest in 2010 and 2019, and featured a spaced-out “BOSTON BRUINS” in 2016.

The uniform also features a shoulder patch that was on the team’s jerseys from the mid 1970s to the early 1990s. Some updates were made to the bear, including a recoloring to better pair it with the wordmark.

The Penguins’ jerseys pay homage to the city’s original NHL franchise, the 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates, with a gold P stretching across the vintage white jersey.

What’s new

The rink will look a little different from the event’s previous appearance at Fenway in 2010. As Michael Silverman reported, it will be roughly centered length-wise across the first and third bases of the baseball diamond so its 200-foot length will have the Green Monster serving as its backdrop.

There will be a separate diamond-shaped rink in the outfield, where the league plans to have local youth hockey players skating.

The logo for the 2023 Winter Classic incorporates a number of elements from the style and design of Fenway Park, which will host the game for the second time in 2023. Courtesy of NHL

The Green Monster will feature sponsored advertising, as well as a version of the official 2023 Winter Classic logo.

That’s entertainment

Music group Bell Biv DeVoe, the Boston-based spinoff of music group New Edition, will perform the national anthem along with the Boston Pops, led by conductor Keith Lockhart.

The Boston Pops also will perform throughout the game on a special stage located in center field.

The Black Keys will perform during the first intermission.

There will be appearances from Bruins and Red Sox alumni between the second and third periods, headlined by Bobby Orr. Former Bruins captains Zdeno Chara and Johnny Bucyk will also be part of the festivities, as well as World Series champions Tim Wakefield and Jason Varitek.

Parking and transportation

Parking is extremely limited around Fenway Park. The NHL strongly recommends that all fans take public transportation to the game.

Options include the subway, the commuter rail, or bus.

Additional details

The NHL will hold a fan festival at Boston City Hall Plaza. The two-day event will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. It will be free and open to the public, with the NHL and corporate partners offering experiences for hockey fans, including autograph sessions with current and former Bruin greats and Boston Pride players.

There will also be food, giveaways, and family-friendly hockey-related activities, with fans getting a chance to lace up the skates on a mini-rink. Other events include a shooting contest for prizes, a giant air hockey table, face-painting, and a Bruins trivia contest.

Fans will also be able to get their picture taken with the Stanley Cup from 2:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be memorabilia available for fans to explore. More information can be found at NHL.com/WinterClassic.

