End of an era as Venezuela’s opposition moves to end Guaidó experiment

The then-35-year-old head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly was swiftly backed by the Trump administration and governments around the world on the reasoning that he was now the highest-ranking democratically elected official in the country.

CARACAS, Venezuela — At the start of 2019, as President Nicolás Maduro was claiming reelection in a vote widely condemned as fraudulent, the head of the country’s legislature stood before an electric crowd of thousands in John Paul II Plaza here in the Venezuelan capital and presented himself as the country’s rightful leader.

Advertisement

A rare unifying figure among the historically fractious opposition, Guaidó said he would serve as the country’s ‘’interim president’' until Maduro stepped down — or, at least, agreed to hold free and fair elections.

But nearly four years later and with little to show for the effort, the experiment appears to be coming to an end. The opposition lawmakers who once rallied behind Guaidó are expected to end his mandate and eliminate his interim government. They approved those moves in a 72-23 preliminary vote last week.

‘’After four years, we should not continue to maintain a system that has not given results and is a bureaucratic burden,’’ Nora Bracho, a member of one of the three main opposition parties voting to end the interim government, told The Washington Post. ‘’We have to reinvent ourselves and advance in our fight.’’

At stake is not only the prospect of competitive elections under Maduro’s authoritarian socialist state and US engagement with the country but also the control of key government assets abroad. Under US and other sanctions, the interim government has administered Houston-based Citgo Petroleum Corp. and gold stored at the Bank of England.

Lawmakers who support removing Guaidó say they would establish a committee to protect those assets and manage expenses. The National Assembly, elected in 2015, would continue through 2023, but only to legislate on issues related to the assets.

Advertisement

The assembly was scheduled to meet on Thursday for a second and final vote. But Wednesday evening, its Twitter account, which is controlled by Guaidó's office, announced that the session had been postponed until Jan. 3.

The opposition parties Justice First and Democratic Action, who favor ousting Guaidó, responded that they hadn’t been consulted, and the session would proceed as scheduled. Then the assembly account tweeted that the assembly can’t meet without the president.

Guaidó, now 39, told The Post last year he would remain interim president ‘’until there is a free and fair presidential election. . . . That is my constitutional mandate.’’

Sergio Vergara, an opposition congressman for Popular Will, the only major party that still supports Guaidó, warned that removing him would amount to recognizing Maduro.

‘’My question to all those promoting this is if the international community would agree with a violation of the constitution,’’ he told The Post. He said some assembly members might still be persuadable.

The Biden administration plans to recognize whatever body the opposition comes up with, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal policy discussions.

‘’If they change their name or whatever, we’ll still call them the interim government, for the purpose of promoting talks’' with Maduro’s government, and keeping sanctions in place as a means of leveraging negotiations over new elections, the official said.

Advertisement

‘’Our point is that we kind of hold all the cards here at this point in terms of sanctions policy,’’ the official said. ‘’If [Maduro] wants us to change that approach and lift sanctions, what we need to see are democratic outcomes.’’

As Maduro’s grip on power has proved durable, the Biden administration has shown a willingness to deal with him. US officials made a rare trip to the presidential palace in March to discuss energy sanctions and secure the release of two detained Americans.

After an initial round of negotiations between the opposition and Maduro’s government last month, the administration allowed Chevron to reopen its oil production facilities in Venezuela, on the conditions that all oil produced is sold to the United States and all royalties and taxes due to Venezuela are used to pay down its US debt.

Officials have said they would ease sanctions further if the talks moderated by Norway in Mexico City continue and bear results, but they have little confidence that Maduro is serious about the possibility of relinquishing power through free and fair elections.

But diplomatic engagement could accelerate, analysts say, after decisive Republican wins in Florida in the midterm elections have diminished the state’s value as a battleground. Biden administration officials, less concerned about trying to win the support of Maduro’s opponents in the Sunshine State, might see less cost to dealing with him, Tulane University sociologist David Smilde said.

Advertisement

The European Union has stopped recognizing Guaidó as interim president, as have many countries in Latin America. Many have declined to recognize anyone as president of Venezuela.