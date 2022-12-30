On PBS, new year brings ‘Tom Jones,’ ‘Marie Antoinette’

In addition to returning series such as “All Creatures Great and Small” (on Jan. 8) and “Call the Midwife” (on March 19), PBS — which airs locally on GBH 2 — is going to feature two new period dramas in the new year.

“Masterpiece” is bringing us a new four-part adaptation of Henry Fielding’s “Tom Jones” in the spring – no specific date yet. Solly McLeod will star as Tom, with Sophie Wilde as Sophia and Hannah Waddingham (from “Ted Lasso”) as Lady Bellaston. Also featured in the cast: James Fleet, Shirley Henderson, Alun Armstrong, and Pearl Mackie. It has been adapted from the novel by Gwyneth Hughes, whose previous work includes “Five Days,” “The Girl,” and Amazon’s 2018 adaptation of “Vanity Fair.”