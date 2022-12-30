fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

On PBS, new year brings ‘Tom Jones,’ ‘Marie Antoinette’

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated December 30, 2022, 55 minutes ago
Rachel Shenton and Nicholas Ralph in "All Creatures Great and Small," which returns on Jan. 8.Ed Miller/Playground Television and PBS via AP

In addition to returning series such as “All Creatures Great and Small” (on Jan. 8) and “Call the Midwife” (on March 19), PBS — which airs locally on GBH 2 — is going to feature two new period dramas in the new year.

“Masterpiece” is bringing us a new four-part adaptation of Henry Fielding’s “Tom Jones” in the spring – no specific date yet. Solly McLeod will star as Tom, with Sophie Wilde as Sophia and Hannah Waddingham (from “Ted Lasso”) as Lady Bellaston. Also featured in the cast: James Fleet, Shirley Henderson, Alun Armstrong, and Pearl Mackie. It has been adapted from the novel by Gwyneth Hughes, whose previous work includes “Five Days,” “The Girl,” and Amazon’s 2018 adaptation of “Vanity Fair.”

Advertisement

“Marie Antoinette,” due on March 19, is an eight-parter based on the life of the titular queen. From Deborah Davis, who co-wrote “The Favourite,” it stars German actress Emilia Schüle as Marie, with Marthe Keller as her mother and James Purefoy as Louis XV.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video